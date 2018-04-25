The Sun News
Latest
25th April 2018 - Dino’s recall: INEC to verify signatures of petitioners April 28
25th April 2018 - Britain working closely with allies on new Iran measures – PM May
25th April 2018 - Gbagyi indigenes take fight to FCT authorities
25th April 2018 - Foundation targets N200m lifeline for 50 cancer patients
25th April 2018 - Water scarcity hits Kabayi residents 
25th April 2018 - DPR to shut down unlicensed petrol stations in C’ River
25th April 2018 - We’ve not started second phase of private hospitals’ loan –Wike
25th April 2018 - Lagos to fight drug abuse among youth to standstill — Commissioner
25th April 2018 - JUST IN: Court sends Sen. Nwaoboshi to Ikoyi prison
25th April 2018 - BREAKING: Reps summon Buhari over Benue killings, others
Home / Elections / National / Dino’s recall: INEC to verify signatures of petitioners April 28
Dino Melaye RECALL election

Dino’s recall: INEC to verify signatures of petitioners April 28

— 25th April 2018

NAN

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it will commence the verification of signatures of those seeking the recall of Sen. Dino Melaye on April 28.

INEC Federal Commissioner, Mr Mohammed Haruna, made the disclosure at a stakeholders meeting on Wednesday in Lokoja over the commencement of the recall process.

He explained that the verification exercise would hold in 552 polling units in seven local governments under Kogi West senatorial district.

According to him, the verification will hold from 8 am to 2 pm using the card reading machines to authenticate the voter cards of those that signed the recall petition.

“Only those who signed the petition are expected to turn up at their polling units for verification,” Haruna said.

Also speaking , the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state, Prof. James Apam said that local observers would be allowed to monitor the exercise.

He explained, however, that the verification exercise will not hold in eight polling units as no petition was received from them.

The REC said that no party agents would be allowed access to any of the polling units, adding that the result of the exercise will be announced on April 29.

“We have concluded all arrangements in line with our schedule of activities and are set for the exercise.

“The adhoc staff have been trained at the state and local government levels and materials procured and sent to the registration area centres ready for movement to the polling units on the day of verification,” Apam explained.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stakeholders meeting was attended by representatives of registered political parties, civil society organisations, media, police, army, civil defence and other paramilitary organisations.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dino Melaye RECALL election

Dino’s recall: INEC to verify signatures of petitioners April 28

— 25th April 2018

NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it will commence the verification of signatures of those seeking the recall of Sen. Dino Melaye on April 28. INEC Federal Commissioner, Mr Mohammed Haruna, made the disclosure at a stakeholders meeting on Wednesday in Lokoja over the commencement of the recall process. He explained that the…

  • DPR to shut down unlicensed petrol stations in C’ River

    — 25th April 2018

    NAN The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Cross River, on Wednesday in Calabar, threatened to shut down filling stations in the state without registered operating licence. DPR Operations Controller in the state, Mr. Bassey Nkanga, gave this warning at a meeting with the officials of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and…

  • We’ve not started second phase of private hospitals’ loan –Wike

    — 25th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the failure of private medical practitioners to service their loans have made it impossible for the state government to start the second phase of the N500 million Private Hospitals Loan Scheme. Wike regretted that the N500 million private hospitals loan introduced by his administration…

  • Agboola Dabiri - Lagos Commissioner for Youth - fighting DRUG ABUSE

    Lagos to fight drug abuse among youth to standstill — Commissioner

    — 25th April 2018

    NAN The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Agboola Dabiri, on Wednesday decried the rate of drug abuse and other social vices among the youth. He said it was a menace which had become a “cankerworm”, vowing, however, that the state government was ready to tackle and fight it to a standstill….

  • JUST IN: Court sends Sen. Nwaoboshi to Ikoyi prison

    — 25th April 2018

    A federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, has remanded Peter Nwaoboshi, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator representing Delta North, in Ikoyi prison. The trial judge, Mohammed Idris, ruled that the senator be remanded till Friday pending the hearing of the his bail application. Sen. Nwaoboshi was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share