3rd May 2018 - Terror in Adamawa: 15 feared dead in herdsmen raid
3rd May 2018 - Imo APC stakeholders protest, drag Okorocha before NWC
3rd May 2018 - Irish envoy advocates job creation to end human trafficking
3rd May 2018 - Dino Melaye whisked to Lokoja, to be arraigned today
3rd May 2018 - World Press Freedom Day: Buhari pledges non-interference
3rd May 2018 - Nigeria, EU trade volume hits €25.3b
3rd May 2018 - JUST IN: 400 herdsmen attack Adamawa villages, 15 locals killed
3rd May 2018 - What your urine colour says about your health
3rd May 2018 - World Malaria Day: Residents receive free medical test, drugs
3rd May 2018 - The agony people go through because of back pain
Dino Melaye whisked to Lokoja, to be arraigned today
RECALL Melaye

Dino Melaye whisked to Lokoja, to be arraigned today

— 3rd May 2018

Information just reaching Daily Sun indicates that embattled Sen. Dino Melaye has arrived in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, where he is billed to be arraigned by the Nigeria Police.

The embattled senator had, on Wednesday, been granted bail in the sum of N90 million by the court, having met the bail condition but was re-arrested by the police shortly after his release.

The police in a statement, on Wednesday, said  Sen.Melaye was re-arrested for his pending offences of criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.

The statement which was signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood explained that Melaye would be arraigned without further delay.

The statement had read, “The Police investigation team re-arrested Senator Dino Melaye today, 2nd May 2018 after his arraignment at Chief Magistrate Court, Wuse for the pending offences of Criminal Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms already filed in a Court of competent jurisdiction in Lokoja for which he will be arraigned without further delay,” the statement read in part.

The police subsequently accused him of making an attempt to commit suicide by jumping out of the vehicle conveying him and falling on the ground, with a threat to implicate the police for his supposed death.

He was also said to have resisted a further attempt by the police to re-arrest him with the help of some persons who allegedly threatened to injure the police officers if they tried to arrest him.

Latest

Terror in Adamawa: 15 feared dead in herdsmen raid

— 3rd May 2018

Billy Graham Abel, Yola Over fifteen people are feared dead as armed herdsmen numbering over 400 are said to have attacked and burnt down four villages of Bolki, Bang, Zumoso and Gon in Numan and Lamurde local governments of Adamawa State, local sources tell Daily Sun. According to locals, the herdsmen militia reportedly raided the…

  • APC OKOROCHA NWC

    Imo APC stakeholders protest, drag Okorocha before NWC

    — 3rd May 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains from Imo State, on Wednesday, dragged Governor Rochas Okorocha before the party’s National  Working Committee (NWC) of the party. Their action was to protest what they called the ‘governor’s antics to hijack the process for this weekend’s state congress’. Speaking after several hours meeting with the NWC…

  • JOB CREATION

    Irish envoy advocates job creation to end human trafficking

    — 3rd May 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin The Irish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Sean Hoy, on Wednesday in Benin-City, said the only way to end human trafficking and irregular migration in the country was for its government to create jobs for its teeming youths. Amb. Hoy said this shortly after he paid a courtesy call on the Oba of…

  • TRUMP MISINFORMED

    World Press Freedom Day: Buhari pledges non-interference

    — 3rd May 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged an unfettered environment for the media to do its work. President Buhari, in his message to the media to mark World Press Freedom Day, noted that responsibility was reciprocal, and urged journalists to be mindful of fairness, justice, and national interest at all time. Special Adviser to…

