Information just reaching Daily Sun indicates that embattled Sen. Dino Melaye has arrived in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, where he is billed to be arraigned by the Nigeria Police.

The embattled senator had, on Wednesday, been granted bail in the sum of N90 million by the court, having met the bail condition but was re-arrested by the police shortly after his release.

The police in a statement, on Wednesday, said Sen.Melaye was re-arrested for his pending offences of criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.

The statement which was signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood explained that Melaye would be arraigned without further delay.

The statement had read, “The Police investigation team re-arrested Senator Dino Melaye today, 2nd May 2018 after his arraignment at Chief Magistrate Court, Wuse for the pending offences of Criminal Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms already filed in a Court of competent jurisdiction in Lokoja for which he will be arraigned without further delay,” the statement read in part.

The police subsequently accused him of making an attempt to commit suicide by jumping out of the vehicle conveying him and falling on the ground, with a threat to implicate the police for his supposed death.

He was also said to have resisted a further attempt by the police to re-arrest him with the help of some persons who allegedly threatened to injure the police officers if they tried to arrest him.