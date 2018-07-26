– The Sun News
Latest
26th July 2018 - Dino Melaye kidnapped?
26th July 2018 - Dino Malaye abducted by unknown persons –Murray-Bruce
26th July 2018 - FG orders confiscation of GMO products without Biosafety permits
26th July 2018 - Community policing, strong intelligence way to solve Nigeria’s security challenges – Ambode
26th July 2018 - Pakistan’s Imran Khan declares victory in disputed election
26th July 2018 - Kaigama to FG: Fish out foreigners killing Nigerians in villages
26th July 2018 - ‘War will destroy everything you own’, Iranian general warns Trump
26th July 2018 - Bauchi South bye-election: Gumau emerges APC candidate
26th July 2018 - Ajimobi assures sustained conducive environment for corps members
26th July 2018 - Somalia announces first prosecution for female genital mutilation
Home / Cover / National / Dino Melaye kidnapped?
MELAYE

Dino Melaye kidnapped?

— 26th July 2018

Unconfirmed report reaching Daily Sun now indicates that Sen. Dino Melaye from Kogi State,was reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen in Abuja.

The senator’s abduction was said to have occurred, on Thursday morning, and his whereabouts remain unknown as at time of fling this report.

Details later…

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MELAYE

Dino Melaye kidnapped?

— 26th July 2018

Unconfirmed report reaching Daily Sun now indicates that Sen. Dino Melaye from Kogi State,was reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen in Abuja. The senator’s abduction was said to have occurred, on Thursday morning, and his whereabouts remain unknown as at time of fling this report. Details later…

  • MELAYE

    Dino Malaye abducted by unknown persons –Murray-Bruce

    — 26th July 2018

    Senator Ben Murray-Bruce on Thursday raised an alarm that Senator Dino Melaye has been abducted by known persons, while he was on his way to Kogi State for a court hearing. On his Twitter handle, Murray-Bruce revealed that Melaye’s brother, Moses Melaye informed him of the abduction. READ ALSO Kaigama to FG: Fish out foreigners killing…

  • GMO

    FG orders confiscation of GMO products without Biosafety permits

    — 26th July 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), on Thursday, said it has, in conjunction with the Nigerian Customs Services, ordered the immediate confiscation of imported Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) product into the country without a Biosafety permit. Director General of the agency, Rufus Ebegba, who disclosed this in Abuja during an interactive session…

  • AMBODE

    Community policing, strong intelligence way to solve Nigeria’s security challenges – Ambode

    — 26th July 2018

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Tuesday, said the fight against crime and all forms of criminality in Nigeria could only be better enhanced if concerted efforts were geared toward embracing community policing to complement the police and other law enforcement agencies. The governor also said in view of the critical national security issues…

  • KAIGAMA

    Kaigama to FG: Fish out foreigners killing Nigerians in villages

    — 26th July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Catholic Archbishop of Jos and former President of Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria, Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has urged Federal Government to fish out foreigners and local collaborators involved in the killings of villagers across the country. Rev. Kaigama said this, on Thursday, while declaring open a meeting of Ethnic, Religious and Community…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share