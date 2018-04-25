Dino Melaye in intensive care unit, senators barred

I can’t reach IGP – Saraki

Fred Itua, Abuja

Reports reaching Daily Sun indicate that Dino Melaye, the embattled Senator from Kogi State, is currently at the intensive care unit of the National Hospital, Abuja.

The revelation was made at about 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday by the Deputy Leader of the Senate, Bala Ibn N’Allah, who was sent by the Senate to find out about the whereabouts of the senator.

Similarly, senators have been barred from seeing Melaye. Lawmakers who visited him at the hospital were told that there was “instruction was above” not to allow them see him.

In the meantime, President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has revealed that he has not been able to talk to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris in the last 24 hours.

Following the development, the Senate has adjourned in solidarity with Melaye.

