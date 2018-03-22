Dino a noisemaker – Yahaya Bello

Replies PDP on Dapchi G irls rescue

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has reacted to a video of Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West, where he is seen singing and dancing and mocking the governor, saying he has been roundly defeated, hence he cannot do anything.

Bello while fielding questions on the sidelines of the expended National Economic Council on Investment in Human Capital, presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the State House Conference Center, Presidential Villa, Abuja, claimed he had not seen the video as he was too busy to listen to a “noisemaker”.

In the video posted on Instagram, Melaye said he had a dream where he saw Bello in a “specially decorated prison uniform”.

He said in part: “I’m here to actually talk about his excellency, the Governor of Kogi State, who threatened that many members of the National Assembly will not return in 2019.

“I begin to ask myself why will any intellectually mobile character sound and speak like that. Even if one is to talk like that, not a man that has committed electoral fraud, who is awaiting trial and obviously will soon go to prison.

“I had a dream recently where I saw Yahaya Bello’s prison uniform specially decorated with a wonderful embroidery. So I will be shocked that Yahaya is threatening people not to come back.”

In the video, Melaye sings in Yoruba language: Kilo tun ku ti o so Yahaya, kilo tun ku ti o so Yahaya, eni ti a be lori ton senu wuye, kilo tun ku ti o so, Yahaya.

The song translates as “what more can you say, Yahaya, after you have been roundly defeated?”

Bello said, “I don’t know there is any such video from anybody. I am not aware. Maybe, you may tell me what the video is all about. I am not aware if there is any such video.

“You see Kogi State is a very complex state and I took it over when things were really bad and I am doing my best to ensure that we give quality service to the good people of Kogi State.

“So any noisemaker out there is just disturbing himself. So, I just focus on the job as the executive Governor of Kogi State, and I am doing my best and the people of Kogi State really appreciate my services to them.”

On the recent attack in Kogi, Bello said, “It was a very pathetic situation where about 12 people were killed and I visited that place. It is a place that was neglected by their own people and it was unfortunate that that incident happened and we have constituted a Judicial Panel of Inquiry to look into the immediate and remote cause of that attack because this is not the first time that an attack is happening in that particular area.

“In 2014 it happened where lives and property were destroyed but, thank God, with the support of the military, police and other security agencies, were able to quickly move into action and then that particular incident had been stopped.

“As we speak, arrests are being made and investigations are on and by the time the Judicial Panel of Inquiry comes up with its own findings and recommendations, l am sure there will be a lasting solution to that crisis.”

On the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) allegation that the rescued Dapchi Girls was an ‘arrangement’, Bello said, “I think Nigerians are happy with Mr.President for the good job that he is doing, for being proactive and for the quick response by the military and other security agencies in rescuing our Dapchi Girls. I think it is a good job that they have done and I really congratulate Mr. President, I congratulate the APC, I congratulate the government and good people of Yobe State, I congratulate the girls and their parents and I congratulate Nigerians.

“By the grace of God, such effort is being made to ensure that the remaining Chibok Girls are brought back… I think those that are accusing APC or our government of arranging such a kidnap are insensitive to the parents, to the children and to Nigerians. We shouldn’t push politics to certain level. So we should congratulate ourselves and I am sure such incident will not repeat itself in the country.”