Demola Balogun

As the Yuletide gathers momentum, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos is equally poised for the season with the opening of its brand new My Thai fine dining restaurant.

The authentic Thailand restaurant set the culinary trend recently when it hosted business executives, corporate moguls, Nollywood stars, celebrities and select media executives to an exclusive experiential dinner.

Eko Hotels’ General Manager, Danny Kioprouglou was on hand to welcome guests as well as presided over the formal opening of the restaurant.

Amidst exchange of warm pleasantries and courtesies, invited patrons were ushered into their seats by smart looking ladies who shone brightly in their brown and black outfits.

According to the hotel’s Sales/Marketing Manager, Mrs. Iyadunni Gbadebo, the addition of My Thai Restaurant

was necessitated by the commitment to surpass the expectations of guests most especially business travelers who crave international and authentic Thai cuisines.

The dinner treat paraded a fabulous list of exotic dishes and zesty spices carefully packaged by Chef Sivanart Wiphaphakanan to excite the palate of food lovers. The chef’s offerings include spicy peanut sauce, sweet chili sauce, lemongrass coconut chicken soup and the main course of green curry chicken with chili basil/cream yellow curry sauce, served with fried rice noodles, prawn and roasted peanut.

Chef Sivanart, however, explained that her menu list for the dining experience was informed by her deep knowledge of Thai culinary, which dates back to the 1990s, having honed her skills at Kempenski Dbad Sea (Thailand), Banyan Tree Bintan, and Le Meridien Fujairah.

She also emphasized that while some of the natural ingredients are farm fresh from local farmers, a large chunk of the organic products are sourced from Thailand.

The evening was a classic dining experience that had many of the guests requesting for reservation details from

the restaurant’s manager, Su Su Khaine, to link up for corporate business dinner or special family event.