Dilemma of a spokesman

Ben Okezie

The world over, a spokesperson is one who bears the burden to disseminate and explain the stand of institutions and governments policy to members of the public, especially journalists, who are the bridge between the institution and the public. However, in recent times, persons with unbaked credentials and inadequate knowledge of the profession usually make nonsense of the office of the spokesperson. To some, it is a display of intellectual ability, or the exhibition of radical propensity, while to many others it is a show of ego and, to some, pure rascality and, lastly, to some few, it is reincarnating their real nature, which is lying.

Lying, to some people, is part of their nature, so whatever they do always has the coloration of falsehood.

We have seen such characters in the country before now and after their exit history always blanks them off. However, those on the side of truth receive the accolade of the people.

Last Monday, aggrieved mobile policemen in their hundreds besieged the police headquarter in Maiduiguri, Borno State, agitating over the non-payment of their seven months’ special duties allowance. These gallant men were not natives of Borno State, they were drafted to the state to assist the military in ensuring the sustenance of peace in the region. The siege on the police headquarters prevented anyone from entering the premises.