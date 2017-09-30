Dikko Nwachukwu set to fly

You can say he was overambitious, but serial entrepreneur, Dikko Nwachukwu is not fazed. Despite the volatility ascribed to Nigeria’s aviation sector, JetWest, a new airline owned by Nwachukwu is not deterred as it is set to make its maiden voyage in December 2017. Buoyed by the aviation regulatory agency approval some months ago, Nwachukwu, a man with a background in aviation and his team are aiming high. His JetWest will be in the middle of the Nigerian aviation industry’s revolution as it is already projecting a fresh and vibrant image. The company’s social media accounts are already trolling colorful cocktails and memes ahead of the launch, aimed at youthful, savvy consumers.

Nwachukwu was once the Chief Commercial Officer at Aero Contractors where he was responsible for revenues, network planning and fleet planning amongst other key roles. He quit the airline to float JetWest Partners Ltd., an aviation advisory focused on bringing global best practices to airlines, airports and service providers in Africa’s aviation sector.