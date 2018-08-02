– The Sun News
Latest
2nd August 2018 - Between physics of power and chemistry of politics
2nd August 2018 - Futile witch-hunt
2nd August 2018 - PSG tempts Kante with £350,000 weekly deal
2nd August 2018 - Aston Villa keen on Abraham
2nd August 2018 - Okowa praises Buhari for saving Nigerian Football
2nd August 2018 - Inter Milan celebrates Kanu at 42 
2nd August 2018 - CAF considers Asaba Stadium for matches 
2nd August 2018 - DStv, GOtv to air live U20 Women’s World Cup 
2nd August 2018 - Digne completes Everton move
2nd August 2018 - Buhari’s speech at the Hague
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Digne completes Everton move
Digne

Digne completes Everton move

— 2nd August 2018

Everton have completed the signing of Lucas Digne from Barcelona on a five-year deal.

The 25-year-old won La Liga during his time at the Nou Camp,while he also claimed back-to-back Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain and was a member of the Roma squad that reach the Champions League knockout stages in 2016.

At international level, Digne has been capped 21 times by France and was on standby for this summer’s World Cup finals in Russia.

The attacking left-back has signed a five-year deal until the end of June 2023 with the £18million fee set to rise to £20million with add-ons.

“Everton is a big club with a great history. I want to play games, win games and excite the fans with the quality of our football,” Digne told evertontv.

“I played good football in Rome and I played well, too, in Barcelona. I progressed a lot as a player and as a person by playing with the best players in the world.

“When you play with the best players it helps you build your character and, of course, it helps on the training ground and during games, too, because you want to give the best of you.

“I want to show my best football here and discover the best league in the world. Everybody loves the Premier League. I am loving the fact I am coming here.

“I am not afraid, I am excited. For me, it is a new challenge to discover a country, a league, people and a great club such as Everton. It is fabulous.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

HONOURABLE

Oshiomhole to Saraki: Resign now

— 2nd August 2018

“We have to accept that once a couple, for any other reason or the other, find that they are not compatible, the only honourable thing is to go. Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Barely 24 hours after the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ruling…

  • APC SENATORS

    Saraki: Anxiety as Buhari, APC senators meet

    — 2nd August 2018

    Before the APC senators met with Buhari and Oshiomhole they met at the National Assembly. No fewer than 10 senators attended the brief meeting. Fred Itua; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Twenty-four hours after Senate President, Bukola Saraki, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), anxiety has engulfed the upper legislative chambers, following a meeting some All Progressives…

  • EXIT TAMBUWAL

    Nigeria divided, says Tambuwal at defection rally

    — 2nd August 2018

    …Sokoto gov, party spokesman exit APC for PDP Ndubuisi Orji; Romanus Ugwu; Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Exodus from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) continued yesterday as the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal announced his exit. He took with him 18 of the 30 House of Assembly members to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). READ ALSO: 2019:…

  • 23 APC LAWMAKERS

    23 Kwara lawmakers defect to PDP

    — 2nd August 2018

    23 APC lawmakers in the Kwara State House of Assembly have defected to opposition party PDP, citing harassment, intimidation and “arbitrary use of government institutions” as grievances. Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin All but one of the 24 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled Kwara State House of Assembly have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party…

  • RIGHT THING TO DO - DEFECTION

    Wike commends Tambuwal’s defection to PDP

    — 2nd August 2018

    “There are lots of Nigerians, who believe that the right thing should be done. What the Sokoto governor has done, is the right thing.” Tony John, Port Harcourt River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the defection of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a victory for democracy, noting…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share