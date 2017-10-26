The Sun News
Digital Technology: KPMG Nigeria set to host 2017 digital summit

— 26th October 2017

By Chinwendu Obienyi

To provide insights in driving digital innovation, take stock of the fast paced digital evolution trend and to zoom in on the market opportunities of digital finance in Nigeria, KPMG Nigeria says, it is ready to host the 2017 KPMG Digital Summit.

The theme for the summit is ‘Leading through Digital’ and is expected to attract over 400 participants including Financial service institutions, Fintechs, Accelerators, Government Agencies, regulators, Private Equity  and Venture capital firms, amongst other stakeholders with an interest in digital innovation in the financial services industry.

Speaking during a press briefing organized by the firm in Lagos over the weekend, Partner &Lead, Digital Transformation, KPMG Nigeria, Boye Ademola, explained that with the recent shift in balance of power from the businesses operated as traditional value chain models to businesses modeled as digital platform, there is need for Nigeria to leverage on the new digital models to ensure it assumes leadership across the global market.

He revealed that the purpose for the summit was to engage on emerging trends, market opportunities and to engage with the Federal Government and regulators to create an enabling environment in order to land Nigeria as one of the leading digital hubs in Africa.

“Over the last 12-18 months we have seen investments pouring into digital entities at record levels and for Nigerian entities, a lot of these investments come in from foreign investors. We also see that a lot of the financial service institutions are also investing in digital”

“From the KPMG perspective and what we are trying to achieve with the digital summit is to take stock of where we are in terms of the progress we have made in the digital journey in the country, zoom in on the opportunities that are emerging, engage with the technology community to ensure growth, attract capital and engage with the government and regulators in terms of creating an enabling environment so that we can land Nigeria as one of the leading digital hubs in Africa and globally too”, he said.

The summit is scheduled to hold on November 1, 2017 at the Eko Hotel Convention centre in Lagos and intending participants are to register to attend the summit at www.kpmgdigitalsummit.com.

