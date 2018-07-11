‘Digital’ armed robbers invade FCT

Fred Ezeh

No one would doubt that 21st century technology has significantly improved life and living. It has replaced inefficiency and erratic services with precision, accuracy, speed and quick service delivery.

Different computer soft wares have obviously been used to transform businesses and corporate service delivery. The effect of sophisticated software could be seen and felt in aviation, maritime, education, healthcare delivery system, banking services and other financial transactions.

It has drastically reduced human-to-human interface and eliminated several barriers in business and other corporate engagements. The consequence is job loss in some cases. But it has created huge opportunities for another category of employees.

Unfortunately, some “smart people” have taken the advantage of identified lapses and shortcomings in technology usage to unleash terror and misery on Nigerians. Conventional armed robbers were hitherto known for blocking the highways and invading people’s homes with sophisticated weapons to forcefully dispossess them of cash and other valuable items. But otherwise is the case with 21st century armed robbery.

The men of underworld may have gone digital. They have invaded Abuja and their presence is strongly being felt. They are obviously in Abuja to take advantage of innocent residents that could fall victim. The targets of these “digital” armed robbers are bank customers.

New evidences suggest they have either signed pact with some taxi operators or use their private cars to ply their “evil” trade. Testimonies and experiences from victims suggest that the digital armed robbers know one another and, as part of modus operandi, have assigned different responsibilities to each person.

Operational time and period has also been assigned to each member for easy accomplishment of task. While some hunt during the day, others put their skills to use at night. Some others choose to operate at weekends.

Being digital armed robbers, they have taken mastery of all online banking platforms. They have acquainted themselves with the use of Point Of Sale (POS) machine, Automated Teller Machines (ATM), Mobile Applications, Cash Transfer Codes and several other online banking platforms.