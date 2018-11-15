There appears to no standard definition of the term or concept called culture. In the same token, theories of culture as they relate to various realms of life abound. But simply defined, culture is a system of shared mores, values, symbols, beliefs, customs, etc. that have been transmitted from a generation to another, which a group uses to operate within and sometimes outside its environment. Culture is simply a way of life of a people. Not only that culture is learned, but it is also best learned in its original environment. Still, culture could be exported. However, it is the relic of the culture that is exported for the most part. In some cases, the mainstream culture could be borrowed. For instance, the origins of some foods we eat in the United States are typical examples of borrowed culture. Culture also gives us an insight about people in a specific group. While individual behavior provides a framework in which a culture could be observed, people’s actions provide the context in which culture could be abstracted. Scientifically, while DNA or one’s genetic makeup controls one’s physical characteristics called traits; culture and ecological factors are the determinants for behavioral tendencies of individuals within a group. Therefore, what is good or bad is culturally relative. Nevertheless, there are certain variables that are culturally universal. The acquisition of knowledge is culturally universal. Every culture values success. Interestingly, the culture of a place is most appreciated with the knowledge of the gamut of elements associated with it. The culture of a society could not be fully understood without its elements, which have their individual roles and communicative meaning. Some of the elements of culture are symbol, language, cultural traits, religion, music, dance, food, fashion (clothing), and a host of others.

The foregoing illustrates the difficulty in passing down the African culture, particularly the Igbo culture to the children. There are many impediments to the learning of a secondary culture while in a foreign land and they have hampered our children’s capacity to learn the Nigerian culture. But one of the fascinating elements of culture that has a transcending power is fashion. The clothing people wear in various societies has a communicative symbol. What one wears in some societies is a reflection of one’s activity and status in that society. There are different types of attires for different occasions. Our children are most exposed to our attires without understanding their communicative meanings; they seem to appreciate and wear African attires during traditional occasions. Undoubtedly, fashion is derived from culture. In other words, culture, including environmental factors, dictates what people in a specific group wear. In the past, we rarely know how people dress except through pictures or when we could afford to visit the culture. Much of the information we acquire about other cultures came from cultural anthropologists who invested resources studying various cultures.