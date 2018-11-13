Expressing frustration with the lack of trial of Madueke in UK, Magu said: “There is no prosecution going on there, that is why we said she should be brought here for trial.” Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) explained yesterday that it is seeking the extradition of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke, because Nigeria cannot wait endlessly for her trial in the United Kingdom. Acting chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, said the ex-minister is not facing any trial in the UK more than three years after she fled the country. READ ALSO: Court orders temporary forfeiture of Diezani’s N325m land in Lekki to FG The EFCC boss, who spoke at a news conference to mark his three years in office, also disclosed that his Commission is working with Italian authorities to bring to book all the people involved in the Malabu Oil scandal. He said that some prosecutors from Italy would be in Abuja in days to come to meet with Nigerian authorities on the matter, assuring that EFCC is determined to see an end to the case. Expressing frustration with the lack of trial of Madueke in UK, Magu said: “There is no prosecution going on there, that is why we said she should be brought here for trial.” He said the former minister would be given speedy trial the moment she comes back to the country.

Focusing on his three years in office, the EFCC boss, who described his job as a difficult one, said the Commission between 2015 and now secured 703 convictions and recovered over N794 billion. He said: “In the three years that I have been in charge of EFCC, we have secured 703 convictions. We have set recovery records to the envy of virtually all our law enforcement agencies in Africa. “It is on record that about 90 percent of all recoveries in Nigeria is through the EFCC. Following court orders, which granted our prayers for interim and final forfeiture of looted funds, the recoveries under my watch between November 2015 and today are as follows: Over N794 billion (Seven hundred and ninety four billion) recovered. Over $261 million (Two hundred and sixty one million) has been recovered. “The pounds sterling recovered stands at 1, 115, 930.47 Pounds (One million, one hundred and fifteen thousand, nine hundred and thirty pounds forty seven pence).

“The euros recovered in the period is: 8, 168, 871. 13 euros (Eight million, one hundred and sixty eight thousand, eight hundred and seventy one euros, thirteen euro cents). There is also the sum of 86, 500 CFA (Eighty six thousand five hundred CFA franc). “Hundreds of properties such as filling stations, petroleum products, land, jewellery, automobiles, real estate, vessels, hospitals, company shares and heavy machinery and broadcast equipment have been seized from corrupt elements between 2015 and 2018. “From 2015 to 2018, 407 mansions were seized, 126 have been forfeited finally and 281 are under interim forfeiture. Nine filling stations were seized and placed under interim forfeiture. “Lands seized sums up to 98 of which 56 are under interim forfeiture, while 42 have been forfeited finally to the Federal Government. Two hundred and fifty nine (259) automobiles have been seized, 35 are under interim forfeiture while 224 have been forfeited finally. “A hospital, St. Solomon Health Care Centre located at No. 24, Adeniyi Jones Street, Ikeja, Lagos, has also been forfeited finally. In 2016, 1500 metric tonnes of AGO and 3,035 Metric tonnes of LPFO were forfeited finally.