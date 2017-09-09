The Sun News
Latest
9th September 2017 - Diezani: 3 companies in court to stop forfeiture of 56 houses
9th September 2017 - 20 killed by suspected herdsmen in Plateau
9th September 2017 - Glo shells Lokoja with Mega Music Tour
9th September 2017 - ASUU fails to end strike despite truce with FG
9th September 2017 - Man arrested for allegedly defiling 7-year-old 
9th September 2017 - Demolition of distressed buildings in Lagos
9th September 2017 - Wanted: A restructuring of minds
9th September 2017 - Malami, Magu bicker over alleged probe of CJN, others by EFCC
9th September 2017 - SACRILEGious!
9th September 2017 - Confession of killer herdsmen
Home / Cover / National / Diezani: 3 companies in court to stop forfeiture of 56 houses

Diezani: 3 companies in court to stop forfeiture of 56 houses

— 9th September 2017

By Lukman Olabiyi

Three companies have approached the Federal High Court Lagos, to stop permanent forfeiture of 56 houses allegedly bought between 2011 and 2013 for $21,982,224 million (N3, 320,000,000 billion) by former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The companies: Chapel Properties Limited, Blue Nile Estate Limited, and Vistapoint Property Development Limited were among the four firms listed as respondents alongside the former minister in the temporary forfeiture order granted by Justice Abdulaziz Anka of the court on August 22.

The judge gave the verdict while ruling on an ex parte application filed on August 16 and argued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking for temporary forfeiture of the property.

Justice Anka, who sat as a vacation judge, in his ruling, ordered EFCC to appoint a firm to manage the property and gave the respondents 14 days to show cause why the assets should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

Besides, the judge directed the commission to publish the order in any national newspaper and adjourned the case till yesterday.

At the resumed hearing of the matter yesterday, Mr. Anselem Ozioko appeared for EFCC while Emmanuel Bassey from the Chamber of I. N Umezurike  (SAN) appeared for the three companies which were third, fourth and sixth respondents.

Bassey informed Justice Obiozor, who sat as vacation judge that there was a pending application requesting that the EFCC should serve the respondents with the ex-parte application which was used to secure the interim order of forfeiture of the said property so that same could be responded to.

He claimed that an order of the court, EFCC directed the commission to serve it on them.

But Ozioko, who stated that there was no such order mandating the commission to serve the ex-parte application on the respondents, argued that the companies involved had no directors and did not even exist.

“We have obtained an interim order in respect of this suit and the case adjourned till today for report and to also allow the respondents to show cause why the property should not be finally forfeited. But this morning, we were served with a motion on notice by one Mr. Nnamdi Eze Anochie. We are asking for time to respond and to take the application for final forfeiture,” he said.

After listening to the submission of the parties, Justice Obiozor fixed a tentative date of September 22, to entertain the application for the final forfeiture and other pending applications

The EFCC had said that an associate of the ex-minister informed the agency that he registered the 18 companies to assist her in holding the titles of the temporarily forfeited property

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Diezani: 3 companies in court to stop forfeiture of 56 houses

— 9th September 2017

By Lukman Olabiyi Three companies have approached the Federal High Court Lagos, to stop permanent forfeiture of 56 houses allegedly bought between 2011 and 2013 for $21,982,224 million (N3, 320,000,000 billion) by former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke. The companies: Chapel Properties Limited, Blue Nile Estate Limited, and Vistapoint Property Development Limited were among…

  • 20 killed by suspected herdsmen in Plateau

    — 9th September 2017

    From Gyang Bere, Jos   Suspected Fulani herdsmen in Ancha village of Miango District, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, killed no fewer than 20 persons yesterday. The attack, which was carried out at 3am on Friday by armed men, also left several children, women and the aged injured. Saturday Sun gathered that mass…

  • Glo shells Lokoja with Mega Music Tour

    — 9th September 2017

    The Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour will land in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State, on Saturday with seven of the nation’s top artistes lined up to serenade the residents of the state and environs. Scheduled for Confluence Stadium Indoor Sports Hall in Lokoja, the concert will feature Glo ambassador, Innocent ‘Tuface’ Idibia, dance hall master, Runtown,…

  • ASUU fails to end strike despite truce with FG

    — 9th September 2017

    By MAGNUS EZE Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have resolved to set up seven-man committee to work out modalities for the actualization of its 2009 agreement. Sen. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment stated this at an intensive conciliatory meeting with the leadership of ASUU, Minister of Education, among others…

  • Man arrested for allegedly defiling 7-year-old 

    — 9th September 2017

    By Ekeh Geoffrey   Ogun State Police Command has arrested 40-year-old Ezekiel Adegbenga, for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of a-7-year old girl (name withheld). A Situation Report (Sitrep), signed by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, yesterday, said the suspect of…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share