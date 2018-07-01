USA Today

Speculation has mounted that Diego Maradona’s erratic behavior at the World Cup could be attributed to him “acting up” for a documentary being filmed about his life.

The Argentina soccer legend, who nearly single-handedly spearheaded the South American country to World Cup glory in 1986, caused concern among his legion of fans following a series of outlandish antics throughout the tournament.

London’s Daily Mail reported that Maradona is being tailed by a film crew led by British director Asif Kapadia, whose notable works include biopics on two tragic stars – motor racer Ayrton Senna, and performing artist Amy Winehouse.

“Maradona’s crazy behavior will give the project…unrivalled publicity before its cinema release late next year,” wrote the Mail’s Charles Sale.

Maradona’s health was the subject of conjecture after Argentina’s dramatic victory over Nigeria to progress to the knockout stage. ESPN Brazil reported that he had been hospitalized after receiving medical attention during the game.

Those claims were later denied as the controversial former player posted a photograph of himself in a private jet hours after the game. Maradona also offered a $10,000 to anyone able to identify the culprit of a sickening hoax that claimed the 56-year-old had died that same night.

After Marcos Rojo scored the decisive goal, Maradona gesticulated an at unknown target with both his middle fingers raised. He later admitted he had consumed considerable amounts of white wine.

His former agent, Jon Smith, expressed worries about Maradona’s health, saying that he needed sleeping pills to counteract insomnia and that they reacted badly with alcohol.

According to Sale, Maradona is being paid $13,000 per day by FIFA during the event, for his role as an “ambassador.”

During the opening part of Saturday’s round of 16 clash with France, Maradona was not shown on the international broadcast feed, perhaps to guard against any more controversial incident being show.