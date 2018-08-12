You’re from Lagos, right?” I turned around swiftly and sitting negligently on the sofa in the reception with what he undoubtedly must believe was his winning smile was a very light complexioned, tall man and handsome if you’re into fair men. I looked at him haughtily. It wasn’t my intention but it was a ‘protective shield’ that had saved me more times than I cared to remember.

He continued, “My name is Teju, I can be of service and be your chauffeur for the day, if you don’t mind,” he concluded with a broad smile. “Thanks but no thanks!” I said breathlessly. I didn’t want to be indebted to anyone, not to talk of a stranger. “I am not a ritualist you know, you can ask her” he said giving me a hurt look and pointing at the Receptionist. Apparently she was taking in by his looks or may be wealth. He was obviously a good dresser I thought taking in his masculine swag.

He wore a Men’s tobacco suede, bomber Jacket, white crew-neck T-shirt, black Jean and white low top Sneakers. He didn’t look like the type that will try to be a smart-aleck with me and what is the big deal going out with him? I don’t know anywhere in this beautiful ancient city of Abeokuta. He took me on a tour round the city and educated me on the history of the town. It was obvious he loved the place. “I have a party tonight, will you be my date?” Teju asked out of the blues. I looked up in shock.