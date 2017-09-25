Dickson’s aide rallies support for Bayelsa govt. in Ogbia

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The former Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has called on youths of Ogbia Local Government Area to‎ give the governor full support in his quest to make life more meaningful to them.

According to him, Governor Dickson has done so well in developing human capacity in the state through his massive investment in education and manpower development.

Iworiso-Markson, a Commissioner –designate, represented by his aide, Eteli Tuanam, stated this over the weekend while delivering a lecture entitled: “Dangers of hard drugs and cultism”, as a Special Guest of Honour during the first Ogbia Students Conference with the theme: “Education as the panacea for National Development.”

While commending Dickson for his educational policy designed to empower youths with the requisite knowledge to enable them take charge of their future he added that‎ everywhere in the world education is a potent tool to fight ignorance, poverty and other social vices.

‎He said Ogbia youths were not left behind in the educational revolution being undertaken by the Dickson’s administration and stressed it was important for Ogbia youths to rally round their leaders to support the Dickson government to succeed.

Iworiso- Markson who lamented that hard drugs and cultism constitute the major social‎ vices that is very prevalent among young people in the society noted that it has destroyed lots of lives, careers and futures and therefore urged the students to stay away from them no matter the temptation so they could be focused and achieve their life goals.

His words, “Without education the future of this generation and those coming is bleak. That is why the present administration is investing massively in that sector. All of you are witnesses to the fact that new schools are been built while old ones are refurbished and well equipped.

“A good example is the IJAW NATIONAL ACADEMY in Kaiama. The school has among other things 1,000 students and a British principal. Everything and without mincing words everything is free. From textbooks to food, just name them”.

“So you can see clearly that through Governor Dickson’s massive investment in education, the government is helping to prepare a new generation of leaders that will help impact on the society positively”.

