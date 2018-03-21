Dickson urges PDP leaders to support Secondus

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has called on leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to support the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

Dickson made the call, yesterday, and also, urged the leaders to rally round the National Working Committee (NWC).

He said solid support for the party leadership will make it stronger to effectively lead a coalition to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general election.

Dickson, who is also chairman of the PDP standing Committee on Reconciliation, disclosed that he will intensify consultations with party leaders across board, including those who have defected from the party with the view to bringing them back.

He said now that a new leadership has been put in place, what PDP stakeholders and leaders owe the NWC is their unflinching support, for without that, the PDP cannot regain its lost glory.

‘’The PDP is not owned by any individual; it belongs to all Nigerians, so, all of us should remain united under the umbrella. Let me reiterate my call on those who have left the party to return to the fold, for PDP remains home to all. Now that we have a new leadership, led by Secondus, I call on all leaders/ stakeholders, youths and women of our party to rally round the NWC, for it is by so doing that PDP will be stronger, it is by so doing that PDP can lead a broad-based coalition to regain power and salvage the country. Without the support and cooperation of party leaders/stakeholders, it will be difficult for PDP to realise its manifest destiny of salvaging Nigeria,’’ he said.