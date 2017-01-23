Dickson tasks traditional rulers on peace, stability

Bayesla State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has tasked traditional rulers in the state to ensure there is peace and stability in the domains they govern.

This even as he reaffirmed the state government’s resolve to accord the traditional institution its pride of place in the scheme of things to enable it maintain peace and stability in the communities.

The governor said this in his home town, Toru Orua, during the presentation of staff of office and Certificate of Recognition to the Pere of Tarakiri Kingdom, King Richardford Orukarebai Koroye. The monarch has been corronated since 2012.

The ceremony attracted eminent personanalites from within and outside the state including, the state Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd), National Assembly members from the State, members of the State legislature, Royal fathers from Rivers and Delta states, retired Supreme Court Justice Francis Tabai, among other top government functionaries.

Congratulating King Koroye for the honour bestowed on him, Governor Dickson called on the Pere of Tarakiri Kingdom to work closely with other monarchs in the state towards ensuring stability in their various domains.

According to him, the state government is collaborating with the state House of Assembly to ensure the speedy passage of the Community Administration Bill, as it was essential to give legal backing to the authority and responsibility of the traditional institution.

In his own remarks, chairman of the occasion and the Amananaowei of Ebedebiri, Chief Anderson Eseimokumo described the presentation of staff of office to King Koroye, as a symbol of authority and prayed God to continue to grant him a long and successful reign.