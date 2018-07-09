The Sun News
DICKSON

Dickson takes Restructuring crusade to OAU

— 9th July 2018

Femi Foleranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State is billed to continue his advocacy for the restructuring of the country at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, Osun State.

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said in a statement, on Sunday, that Govenor Dickson would deliver a major lecture on the raging issue of the restructuring of the country at OAU on Thursday, this week.

According to Iworiso-Markson,  Governor Dickson was invited by the Vice Chancellor of the OAU, Prof . Eyitope Ogunbodede, on the topic “Restructuring and the Search for a Productive Nigeria,” as a Distinguished Guest Lecturer of the institution’s Faculty of Arts.

Governor Dickson has been in the forefront of the crusade for restructuring, true federalism, power devolution as the foundation for a stronger, egalitarian Nigerian nation.

The governor has advocated for a restructured Nigerian Federation built on fairness and justice which could aspire to be among the greatest in the world.

He has held series of meetings with political leaders across party lines where he demanded the implementation of the recommendations of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Committee on Restructuring led by the Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State.

The commissioner also quoted Governor Dickson as having said that the issue of restructuring would take a centre stage in the campaigns during the forthcoming general elections.

Iworiso-Markson said that it was the consistent view of Governor Dickson that the 2019 election would be a referendum on restructuring.

According to the commissioner, the Governor would also comment on pressing national issues considered to be in the general interest of the country.

 

 

1 Comment

  Ezekiel Okeke 9th July 2018 at 7:30 am
    Reply

    Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

