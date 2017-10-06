The Sun News
Home / National / Dickson sends LG caretaker c’ittee chairs nominees to Assembly

Dickson sends LG caretaker c’ittee chairs nominees to Assembly

— 6th October 2017

…Approves 9 for BYSEIC

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Henry Seraike Dickson of Bayelsa State has sent the names of eight nominees as caretaker chairmen of the eight local government councils of the state to the House of Assembly.

The governor’s letter was in pursuant to the provision of Section 33[4] of the Local Government Law Cap 1, Law of Bayelsa State 2006.

The letter containing the names of the council chairmen nominees was dated October 4, 2017 and addressed to the Speaker. The letter also contained the names of eight vice- chairmen nominees and Secretaries of the local government councils.

On the list read by the Clerk of the House  were four caretaker chairmen who were re-nominated namely Michael Magbisa (Sagbama), Tolu Amatu (Ekeremor), Oboko Oforji (Yenagoa) and Wisdom Fafi (Kolokuma/Opokuma). The fresh nominees were Nigeria Kai (Southern Ijaw), Naomi Ogoli (Ogbia) Victor Isaiah (Brass) and Chief Befie Enemo (Nembe).

The nominees for  Vice chairmen are as follows Vivian Prefa (Sagbama), Pius Akpoyibo (Ekeremor) Kuro Okehs (Kolokuma/Opokuma) Comfort Canus (Yenagoa) Elizabeth Smith (Southern Ijaw) Ebinyo Turner (Ogbia) David Peremote (Brass) Mr Alaibo West (Nembe).

The nominees for secretary of councils are  Oyinkuro Bekeowei (Sagbama), Pastor Franklin Bideke (Ekeremor), Frank Nwankwe (Kolokuma/ Opokuma), Bulodiseye Nduwari (Yenagoa), Dogan Africanus[ Southern Ijaw] Prince Olotu (Ogbia),  George Sibi Matthew (Nembe) and Kemmer Robert (Brass).

The lawmakers have, however, directed the nominees to appear before the House, next Tuesday, with relevant documents for screening.

Also Governor Dickson has nominated nine people as members of the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC).

Dr. Betola Perekeme was nominated as Chairman,  while the  Chief Remember Ogbe, Amafini Zipadou, Diepreye Dede,, Preye Broderick, Alhaji Kasim Oru,  Mr Marshall Abraham and Dengiye Ubarugu were nominated as members. They are expected to appear, next Wednesday, for screening.

