The Sun News
Latest
5th October 2017 - Dickson reshuffles cabinet
5th October 2017 - Nothing’ll stop Wike in 2019 –PDP
5th October 2017 - FG plans revival of marketing boards
5th October 2017 - INEC registers 59,564 new voters in Niger
5th October 2017 - Minister urges FG, states to cooperate on tourism 
5th October 2017 - Pilgrimage: Nigeria seeks activation of BASA with Israel 
5th October 2017 - Teacher must enjoy their rewards on earth, insists minister
5th October 2017 - Stop 2019 campaigns now – INEC
5th October 2017 - FEC approves N26bn to pay off MDAs’ debts to Discos
5th October 2017 - N30trn revenue fraud: Senate to handover recalcitrant firms to EFCC
Home / Cover / National / Dickson reshuffles cabinet

Dickson reshuffles cabinet

— 5th October 2017

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, has reshuffled his cabinet.

His former Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Iworiso- Markson, has been appointed Commissioner of Information and Orientation.

Iworiso- Markson’s predecessor, Jonathan Robinson Obuebite was re-assigned as Commissioner for Education, while the former Commissioner for Education, Mr Markson Fefegha was redeployed as Commissioner for Mines.

Governor Dickson announced the changes at the Executive Chambers of Bayelsa State Government House, yesterday. He said the changes were necessary, in order to revolutionise governance in the state.

 He commended Iworiso- Markson for his service and loyalty as CPS and expressed optimism that he would continue his service to the state in his new designation as the Commissioner for Information.

The governor, who said Iworiso- Markson, had been part of his team from the beginning, also charged him to, as the new chairman of the media team, fashion ways to propagate the policies and programmes of the administration.

He commended Obuebite, who was redeployed to the ministry of Education  to bring the same vibrancy and astuteness he exhibited in the ministry of Information to his new assignment and also, ensure he continues ongoing, laudable projects in the education sector.

Dickson charged the new Mines commissioner to ensure that the vision and calmness of mind he brought to bear while he was in-charge of  the ministry of Education is also replicated in his new position, to chart a new vision for the state government in the Mines ministry.

       

 

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join Export and Agribusiness Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dickson reshuffles cabinet

— 5th October 2017

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, has reshuffled his cabinet. His former Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Iworiso- Markson, has been appointed Commissioner of Information and Orientation. Iworiso- Markson’s predecessor, Jonathan Robinson Obuebite was re-assigned as Commissioner for Education, while the former Commissioner for Education, Mr Markson Fefegha was redeployed as…

  • Nothing’ll stop Wike in 2019 –PDP

    — 5th October 2017

    From Tony John, Port Harcourt The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Rivers State has vowed that nothing would stop Governor Nyesom Wike, from winning a second term in 2019. The party also reaffirmed that Wike will continue to execute developmental  projects across the state, which they said earned him  the nickname,  Mr.  Project,  from Vice…

  • FG plans revival of marketing boards

    — 5th October 2017

    Federal Government said it is planning a national dialogue to consider the re-establishment of marketing boards. Chief Audu Ogbeh, Minister of Agriculture, disclosed the plan in Abuja. He said although marketing boards facilitated exportation of agricultural produce in the past, there was need for stakeholders to deliberate on their revival. He said the dialogue would…

  • INEC registers 59,564 new voters in Niger

    — 5th October 2017

    The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger State has registered 59,564 eligible voters in the on-going Continuous Voters Registration exercise. Administrative Secretary of the commission in the state, Alhaji Aliyu Bungudu, said in Minna that the 38,742 eligible males and 20,822 females who were registered were issued with a temporary voter’s card. He appealed…

  • Minister urges FG, states to cooperate on tourism 

    — 5th October 2017

    Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has called on states to emulate Edo in collaborating with the Federal Government to promote culture, tourism and the arts. He made the call at the opening of Benin Exhibition Gallery, collaboration between the state government, National Commission for Museums and Monuments and Smithsonian Institution USA, held…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share