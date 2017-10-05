Dickson reshuffles cabinet

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, has reshuffled his cabinet.

His former Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Iworiso- Markson, has been appointed Commissioner of Information and Orientation.

Iworiso- Markson’s predecessor, Jonathan Robinson Obuebite was re-assigned as Commissioner for Education, while the former Commissioner for Education, Mr Markson Fefegha was redeployed as Commissioner for Mines.

Governor Dickson announced the changes at the Executive Chambers of Bayelsa State Government House, yesterday. He said the changes were necessary, in order to revolutionise governance in the state.

He commended Iworiso- Markson for his service and loyalty as CPS and expressed optimism that he would continue his service to the state in his new designation as the Commissioner for Information.

The governor, who said Iworiso- Markson, had been part of his team from the beginning, also charged him to, as the new chairman of the media team, fashion ways to propagate the policies and programmes of the administration.

He commended Obuebite, who was redeployed to the ministry of Education to bring the same vibrancy and astuteness he exhibited in the ministry of Information to his new assignment and also, ensure he continues ongoing, laudable projects in the education sector.

Dickson charged the new Mines commissioner to ensure that the vision and calmness of mind he brought to bear while he was in-charge of the ministry of Education is also replicated in his new position, to chart a new vision for the state government in the Mines ministry.