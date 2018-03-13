The Sun News
Latest
13th March 2018 - Dickson, Jonathan supporters bicker over insecurity in Ogbia
13th March 2018 - Edo: Market women laud Benin monarch’s curse on human traffickers
13th March 2018 - … Libya returnees disrupt empowerment programme
13th March 2018 - Auchi Poly expels 18 students, rusticates 62 for exam fraud
13th March 2018 - Lagos: Ambode recommends 25 years sentence for rapists
13th March 2018 - 50 killed in Nepal plane crash
13th March 2018 - Russian spy attack: You did it, UK PM tells Moscow
13th March 2018 - . . . Russia warns London over poisoning speculation
13th March 2018 - Human trafficking victims should be protected, not treated like criminals – Ladipo-Sanusi
13th March 2018 - 2019: Nigeria’ll fare better with PDP -Idagbo
Home / National / Dickson, Jonathan supporters bicker over insecurity in Ogbia

Dickson, Jonathan supporters bicker over insecurity in Ogbia

— 13th March 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

 Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson and former President Goodluck Jonathan supporters are at loggerheads over the security situation in Ogbia Local Government Area.

Ogbia, the home local government of Jonathan has been under continued attacks from gunmen.

Daily Sun investigation revealed that Ogbia Caretaker Chairman, Mrs Naomi Ogoli, after consultations with political stakeholders in the council had convened a security meeting to address the increasing wave of insecurity in the area.

Jonathan’s godson, George Turner had picked holes in the outcome of the meeting, while the Vice Chairman, IYC Central Zone, Mr. Amiebi Turner, described the remarks of Jonathan’s godson as unwarranted, misleading and aimed at discrediting attempt to forestall crime in the council and curb cases of violence.

He said: “First, let me remind George, that he is one of the architects of the situation bedevilling Ogbia today, if George had done things properly, we would have had no need to be holding meetings to restore peace in our once peaceful abode. You can attest that the Ogbia we have today has totally degenerated into almost a state of nature; lawlessness now breeds; crimes walk with two legs untamed and police stations are now locking up once it is 7:30pm.

“The situation has become terrible. It is based on this that the meeting was called and in course of our deliberations and solutions generation, that we observed that the N1 billion infrastructure development funding given by the government to Ogbia was remarkable and if more is done, it would greatly ease our woes.

“Ogbia youths once again commend Governor  Dickson, Ogoli, the vice chairman and Chairman, Mr. Ebinyun Turner and other leaders, for their proactive steps in calming down this ugly tide and waves of crimes across the local government area.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dickson, Jonathan supporters bicker over insecurity in Ogbia

— 13th March 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson and former President Goodluck Jonathan supporters are at loggerheads over the security situation in Ogbia Local Government Area. Ogbia, the home local government of Jonathan has been under continued attacks from gunmen. Daily Sun investigation revealed that Ogbia Caretaker Chairman, Mrs Naomi Ogoli, after consultations with political stakeholders…

  • Edo: Market women laud Benin monarch’s curse on human traffickers

    — 13th March 2018

    Edo State market women have hailed the courage of the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, for placing a curse on human traffickers, pledging to abide by the monarch’s orders. The Benin monarch had, last Friday, placed curses on the people perpetrating human trafficking in the state. Leader of the market women, Blackie Ogiamien, described the…

  • … Libya returnees disrupt empowerment programme

    — 13th March 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Some Libya returnees in Edo State, yesterday disrupted an empowerment programme over alleged selective approach and favouritism.  The aggrieved returnees had stormed the King Square, venue of the programme put together by the task force against Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration and destroyed some items, including part of the tent, chairs and six ceiling…

  • Auchi Poly expels 18 students, rusticates 62 for exam fraud

    — 13th March 2018

    Gabriel Dike Management of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State has expelled 18 students for their involvement in examination malpractices and rusticated 62 others for the same offence. The polytechnic management also came hard on staff,  as five members of staff were dragged before a disciplinary panel over extortion of students,  while four others were forced…

  • Lagos: Ambode recommends 25 years sentence for rapists

    — 13th March 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has recommended a minimum of 25 years jail term for rapists in the state.  He said sexual abuse, particularly rape, should not be met with light sentences to serve as deterrents to other perpetrators. Ambode, who spoke after leading a symbolic walk on Violence Against Women at Alausa, Ikeja,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share