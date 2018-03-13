Dickson, Jonathan supporters bicker over insecurity in Ogbia

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson and former President Goodluck Jonathan supporters are at loggerheads over the security situation in Ogbia Local Government Area.

Ogbia, the home local government of Jonathan has been under continued attacks from gunmen.

Daily Sun investigation revealed that Ogbia Caretaker Chairman, Mrs Naomi Ogoli, after consultations with political stakeholders in the council had convened a security meeting to address the increasing wave of insecurity in the area.

Jonathan’s godson, George Turner had picked holes in the outcome of the meeting, while the Vice Chairman, IYC Central Zone, Mr. Amiebi Turner, described the remarks of Jonathan’s godson as unwarranted, misleading and aimed at discrediting attempt to forestall crime in the council and curb cases of violence.

He said: “First, let me remind George, that he is one of the architects of the situation bedevilling Ogbia today, if George had done things properly, we would have had no need to be holding meetings to restore peace in our once peaceful abode. You can attest that the Ogbia we have today has totally degenerated into almost a state of nature; lawlessness now breeds; crimes walk with two legs untamed and police stations are now locking up once it is 7:30pm.

“The situation has become terrible. It is based on this that the meeting was called and in course of our deliberations and solutions generation, that we observed that the N1 billion infrastructure development funding given by the government to Ogbia was remarkable and if more is done, it would greatly ease our woes.

“Ogbia youths once again commend Governor Dickson, Ogoli, the vice chairman and Chairman, Mr. Ebinyun Turner and other leaders, for their proactive steps in calming down this ugly tide and waves of crimes across the local government area.”