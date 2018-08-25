– The Sun News
Latest
25th August 2018 - Ambode donates 11 vehicles to Lagos prison services
25th August 2018 - Niger 2019: Umar Nasko joins 2019 guber race
25th August 2018 - Nina Kalu out with ‘Mamas In Need’ for African women
25th August 2018 - Nigeria’s economy on life support, says Obi
25th August 2018 - IGP Idris summons Fani-Kayode
25th August 2018 - Dickson is best Nigerian governor – Secondus
25th August 2018 - PDP govs boycott Emmanuel’s 2nd term declaration
25th August 2018 - APC attacks INEC over leakage of party primaries timetable
25th August 2018 - Gov. Emmanuel declares for second term
25th August 2018 - Stakeholders fault Emmanuel on Four Points by Sheraton
Home / National / Dickson is best Nigerian governor – Secondus
DICKSON

Dickson is best Nigerian governor – Secondus

— 25th August 2018

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has over the weekend described Governor Seriake Dickson as the best governor in Nigeria. He also hailed the tireless efforts of Governor Dickson at ensuring that the PDP remains cohesive and stable not only in his state, but also at the national level.

A press statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary Francis Ottah Agbo noted that Secondus gave the commendation when he led members of the PDP National Working Committee and the Board of Trustees to Toru-Orua in Bayelsa State to commiserate with Governor Dickson and his family over the demise of his 72 year old mother, Mrs. Goldcoast Dickson popularly called Mama Gogo.

Secondus said Governor Dickson has over the years helped to build a strong PDP into a global brand and has continued to support the party.  As Chairman of the PDP National Reconciliation Committee, the PDP chief said the governor helped to restore peace and unity to the party at all levels.

READ ALSO: PDP govs boycott Emmanuel’s 2nd term declaration

Condoling with Governor Dickson on behalf of the National Working Committee over the passage of his mother, Prince Secondus, described the death of Mrs. Dickson as shocking.

The PDP national chairman who said Mama Go-go was the governor’s back bone assured that PDP will both physically and spiritually participate in giving Mrs. Dickson a befitting burial.

His words: “Mrs. Dickson was a powerful praying mother, no wonder you are so successful in your political career. She was on her knees praying and blessing you everyday. She was a great and unassuming community leader whose services to mankind have endeared her to many.

Responding, Governor Dickson expressed appreciation to members of the PDP National Working Committee for identifying with him and the Dickson family in their moment of grief, noting that his mother was also a staunch member of the PDP.

Governor Dickson used the occasion to inform them of his intention to immortalise his mother’s legacies of love and compassion by instituting the Mrs. Goldcoast Dickson Memorial Cancer Screening Centre.

According to the governor, the project is a private initiative aimed at stemming the rising cases of cancer, which has been silently destroying lives.

“This is part of my own crusade to kick out cancer. At the appropriate time, I will reach out to people of goodwill to support the initiative and possibly save the next life.”

READ ALSO: How to make delicious spring rolls

These are the times we are confronted by our mortality and limitations. My family and I take solace in your visit and we feel honoured. It’s a tough period for us. The loss of a mother is not what one should wish anybody. She lived a life of love, care and compassion.”

In his brief comments, National Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Sen. Walid Jibrin, prayed God to grant the Dickson’s family and the community the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Members of the South-South Zonal Executive of the PDP led by its Chairman, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, the Bayelsa State Local Government Caretaker Committee Chairmen as well as the state leadership of the Civil Service also offered their condolences to the Governor.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AMBODE

Ambode donates 11 vehicles to Lagos prison services

— 25th August 2018

Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, on Friday, donated vehicles and other equipment to the Nigerian Prison Services in Lagos, stressing the need for major reforms to be carried out across the country to decongest prisons. The vehicles donated include, five Toyota Hilux, five Green Maria and one ambulance, assuring that the vehicles would be…

  • NIGER

    Niger 2019: Umar Nasko joins 2019 guber race

    — 25th August 2018

    John Adams, Minna The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2015 governorship election in Niger State, Alhaji Umar Mohammed Nasko, has joined the 2019 governorship race. This is coming after weeks of speculation about the former Chief of Staff to former Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu second coming. He will again be testing his…

  • NINA

    Nina Kalu out with ‘Mamas In Need’ for African women

    — 25th August 2018

    In a bid to support mothers in Africa, UK-based entrepreneur and mother of four, Nina Kalu, through her recently launched charity foundation, ‘Mamas In Need’ is addressing the issues and challenges women face during pregnancy in rural villages in Africa. According to Nina, who is also the founder of Mamas Hub, mothers and their babies…

  • OBI

    Nigeria’s economy on life support, says Obi

    — 25th August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja A former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that country’s economy is on life support due to the rising debt which he said amounted to N22.7 trillion. Obi also disclosed that the unemployment rate was 60% orchestrated by bad governance, stressing that if 50 per cent of the country’s…

  • IGP IDRIS

    IGP Idris summons Fani-Kayode

    — 25th August 2018

    A former Minister for Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, has been summoned by the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris to report to the Force Headquarters in Abuja  by 10 am on  Tuesday, August 28 to respond to allegations of conspiracy, criminal defamation, inciting publication, injurious falsehood and conduct likely to cause breach of peace…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share