Dickson has transformed Bayelsa, says OBJ

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo visited Bayelsa State Friday, meeting with and commending the work of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.

Obasanjo, who was received at the Bayelsa state helipad Friday morning, is in the south-south state for a one day working visit.

The ex-President met with the Traditional Rulers Council in Yenagoa where he was conferred with citizenship of the state and a chieftaincy title.

Commending the level of development in the state in the last six years, Obasanjo called for the inclusion of the younger generation into the nation’s political leadership.

“We came here in 1998/1999 and I have seen the rapid transformation. I commend all the people who have joined hands in building this state. When I see the transformation that is going on between 1998 and now, I doff my hat for this man called Dickson,” he said.

“You call me a Bayelsan and I am proud to be called a Bayelsan. Any good place like Bayelsa is a place to be. Here we are seeing real transformation. Any place where we are seeing transformation is a place to be. I thank the Governor for inviting me. Anybody who was here 20 years ago and sees the development that has taken place will appreciate the money spent. Thank you Governor Henry Seriake Dickson. You are making it easy for investors to come to relax and do business.

“If you hear that I am coming here often, don’t be surprised. One of the things that has struck me is the relative peace Dickson has brought in Bayelsa. I don’t know how you did it. May be we have to come to you for tutelage,” Obasanjo remarked.