Dickson Football Cup draws hold April 19

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Local Organizing Committee of the Governor Henry Seriake Dickson Football Tournament has fixed Thursday April 19 for the official draws ceremony and distribution of jerseys for the second edition of the competition.

A statement by the Media Director of the tournament, Daniel Alabrah said the April 19 date was to enable interested communities and participants complete their registration process.

Alabrah stated that the Special Guest of Honour is Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, the Governor of Bayelsa State, while the Guest of Honour is Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah, Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, while the Chairman on the occasion is Dr. Peter Singabele, CAF Committee member and the Chief Host is Hon. Perekiye Buruboyefe, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports.

He urged all local government chairpersons, commissioners, political appointees, coaches/captains of all registered community football teams, sports journalists, Bayelsa Football Association, Bayelsa Referees Association, stakeholders, coaches, footballers to attend the ceremony.