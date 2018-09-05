– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - Dickson commiserates with Wike over Aguma’s death 
5th September 2018 - Police arrest man, 27, who allegedly arranged the kidnap, death of father
5th September 2018 - Myanmar: Wives of convicted Reuters reporters shocked by sentences
5th September 2018 - Customs boss solicits support of Ebonyi Govt. to end smuggling
5th September 2018 - Red card for Osu caste in Enugu
5th September 2018 - Edo: Obaseki gets nod for Chinese investments in seaport, refinery, industrial park
5th September 2018 - 2019: Ikwerre women,  groups declare support for Wike
5th September 2018 - PDP expands Kano State Caretaker Committee
5th September 2018 - Mother from hell: Kills, buries 7-month-old daughter
5th September 2018 - New book says White House under Trump in perpetual ‘nervous breakdown’
Home / National / Dickson commiserates with Wike over Aguma’s death 
AGUMA

Dickson commiserates with Wike over Aguma’s death 

— 5th September 2018
Tony John,  Port Harcourt
Bayelsa State Governor,  Seriake Dickson,  commiserates with the government and people of Rivers State, over the passage of the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Emmanuel Aguma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).
Governor Dickson described the news of the death of Aguma as shocking.
The Bayelsa governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Pastor Kemela Okara, prayed God to grant the people of Rivers the strength to bear the loss.
He said the affinity between the people of Rivers and Bayelsa States, is such that, “what affects one affects the other.”
Dickson assured Wike that his state will participate in the burial of the late Attorney General of Rivers.
In his response, Wike thanked the government and people of Bayelsa State for commiserating with Rivers state over Aguma’s death.
He also commiserated with Dickson over the death of his mother.
The high point of the visit was the presentation of a condolence letter to Wike by Dickson’s Chief of Staff, Mr Talford Ongilo.
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AGUMA

Dickson commiserates with Wike over Aguma’s death 

— 5th September 2018

Tony John,  Port Harcourt Bayelsa State Governor,  Seriake Dickson,  commiserates with the government and people of Rivers State, over the passage of the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Emmanuel Aguma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). Governor Dickson described the news of the death of Aguma as shocking. The Bayelsa governor, who was represented…

  • police

    Police arrest man, 27, who allegedly arranged the kidnap, death of father

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN The Osun Police Command on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 27 year-old man Isa Adamu, who allegedly conspired with others to kidnap and later murder his 55 vear-old father after collecting ransom from his family. The murdered man was identified as Ibrahim Adamu. Mr Fimihan Adeoye, Osun Commissioner of Police, while parading suspects…

  • Myanmar: Wives of convicted Reuters reporters shocked by sentences

    — 5th September 2018

    The wives of two Myanmar reporters for the Reuters news agency sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment for possessing state secrets said yesterday they were shocked by the court’s decision. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were sentenced Monday in proceedings that were widely decried as unfair. They had reported about the army’s brutal counterinsurgency campaign…

  • ebonyi government

    Customs boss solicits support of Ebonyi Govt. to end smuggling

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Customs Service is soliciting the collaboration of the Ebonyi government in ending the smuggling of rice in the state and the South East Zone. Mr Jamal Adediran, South East Zonal Comptroller of the service made the call on Tuesday in Abakaliki during a visit to Gov. David Umahi as part of his…

  • industrial park

    Edo: Obaseki gets nod for Chinese investments in seaport, refinery, industrial park

    — 5th September 2018

    Emma Njoku Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has finally inked a deal with the Vice President of China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), Li Yi, for the development of the Benin River Port in Gelegele area of the state. Both parties also signed the final investment agreement to develop the Benin Industrial Park with CHEC…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share