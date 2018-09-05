Dickson commiserates with Wike over Aguma’s death 

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, commiserates with the government and people of Rivers State, over the passage of the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Emmanuel Aguma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Governor Dickson described the news of the death of Aguma as shocking.

The Bayelsa governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Pastor Kemela Okara, prayed God to grant the people of Rivers the strength to bear the loss.

READ ALSO Myanmar: Wives of convicted Reuters reporters shocked by sentences

He said the affinity between the people of Rivers and Bayelsa States, is such that, “what affects one affects the other.”

Dickson assured Wike that his state will participate in the burial of the late Attorney General of Rivers.

In his response, Wike thanked the government and people of Bayelsa State for commiserating with Rivers state over Aguma’s death.

He also commiserated with Dickson over the death of his mother.

The high point of the visit was the presentation of a condolence letter to Wike by Dickson’s Chief of Staff, Mr Talford Ongilo.