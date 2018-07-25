– The Sun News
PDP

Diaspora PDP salutes gale of defection from APC

— 25th July 2018

The PDP Diaspora Initiative (PDI), a non-profit organisation, headquartered in the United States of America, and composed of people of Nigerian descent living in all parts of the world, has congratulated the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for their new role as the majority party in the Senate.

On Tuesday, July 24, the All Progressives Congress (APC) saw a drastic reduction of its Senators from 63 to 48 members. As a result, APC lost its majority status in the upper legislative chamber.

The opposition party, PDP, also saw a big gain, rising from 43 lawmakers to 58, to become the majority party. The change was due to the defection of 15 APC lawmakers to PDP.

PDI Founder and National Chair Hon. Victoria Pamugo says, “This is a most welcome development and a good thing for Nigeria.

“Nigerians are going through hardship all across the country and this APC administration does not seem to care. This development means that the cries of Nigerians from East to West, North to South, are not in vain,” she said.

“APC has frustrated every Nigerian, and we expect our leaders to do the right thing. So we congratulate PDP for their gain,” Hon. Pamugo said.

As its August 4 official inauguration ceremony draws near, PDI is setting up logistics for an engaging encounter between all its members and stakeholders who will be descending upon Houston, Texas, USA, from various parts of the world.

Security Governance Initiative committee holds talks in Abuja

“We are all united by our desire to help build a better, safer, stronger and more prosperous Nigeria for all,”

“We are a hands-on organization, a voice for the voiceless, with mandate to educate our brothers and sisters back home of the power they have through their votes, their responsibilities and expectations,” she said.

PDI was established to sensitise, mobilise and educate Nigerians to vote wisely, as well as hold their elected officials accountable on their promises.

 

The PDP Diaspora Initiative (PDI), a non-profit organisation, headquartered in the United States of America, and composed of people of Nigerian descent living in all parts of the world, has congratulated the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for their new role as the majority party in the Senate.

