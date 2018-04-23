The Sun News
Latest
23rd April 2018 - Diaspora Nigerians send $22b home
23rd April 2018 - Saraki visits female Sergeant-At-Arms injured by Senate invaders
23rd April 2018 - Lagos honours Gani Fawehinmi, unveils 44-feet statue in Ojota
23rd April 2018 - Tension in Delta as herdsmen allegedly kill farmer
23rd April 2018 - 2019: Soyinka, Falana others call for vigilance
23rd April 2018 - BREAKING: Senator Dino Melaye arrested at Abuja airport
23rd April 2018 - Salah crowned PFA Player of the Year
23rd April 2018 - JUST IN: Soldiers kill 6 bandits terrorising Kogi
23rd April 2018 - Trouble for Fayemi, as APC group asks party to disqualify him from  race
23rd April 2018 - 20 killed in anti-Nicaragua govt protests
Home / National / Diaspora Nigerians send $22b home
DIASPORA Nigerians

Diaspora Nigerians send $22b home

— 23rd April 2018

NAN

Diaspora Nigerians wired $22 billion home in 2017, an African record and the fifth largest remittance by immigrants, according to the World Bank.

Egypt received $20 billion from its  citizens abroad, according to figures published by the bank today.

The World Bank said payments  from immigrants back to their home countries rebounded to reach a new record in 2017 but the costs of transferring funds also increased.

The stronger-than-expected recovery in remittances — payments that are key to supporting the economies of many poor countries — was driven by growth in Europe, Russia and the United States, the World Bank said in a report.

The bank estimates that officially recorded remittances to low- and middle-income countries reached $466 billion in 2017, an increase of 8.5 percent over $429 billion in 2016. They are expected to increase by about four percent this year.

Remittance inflows improved in all regions. The  top remittance recipients were India with $69 billion, followed by China ($64 billion), the Philippines ($33 billion), Mexico ($31 billion),

Nigeria and Egypt followed.

The global average cost of sending $200 was 7.1 percent in the first quarter of 2018, and sub-Saharan Africa remains the most expensive place to send money to, where the average cost is 9.4 percent.

“While remittances are growing, countries, institutions, and development agencies must continue to chip away at high costs of remitting so that families receive more of the money,” said Dilip Ratha, lead author of the report.

The bank calls on countries to take steps to simplify the process to reduce the costs, including “introducing more efficient technology.”

By region, Europe and Central Asia saw the biggest growth last year, jumping 21 percent, while Sub-Saharan Africa rose 11 percent.

East Asia and the Pacific saw the biggest inflows of $130 billion, as South Asia received $117 billion, followed by Latin America with $80 billion.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DIASPORA Nigerians

Diaspora Nigerians send $22b home

— 23rd April 2018

NAN Diaspora Nigerians wired $22 billion home in 2017, an African record and the fifth largest remittance by immigrants, according to the World Bank. Egypt received $20 billion from its  citizens abroad, according to figures published by the bank today. The World Bank said payments  from immigrants back to their home countries rebounded to reach…

  • Saraki visits female Sergeant-At-Arms injured by Senate invaders

    — 23rd April 2018

    Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Sunday, visited a female Sergeant-At-Arms, Mrs. Sandra Davou, injured on Wednesday as she and her colleagues struggled to stop thugs who invaded the Senate and stole its mace. According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the President of the Senate, Sanni Onogu, in Abuja, Mrs. Davou…

  • Lagos honours Gani Fawehinmi, unveils 44-feet statue in Ojota

    — 23rd April 2018

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, of Lagos State, on Sunday, unveiled a new statue of the late legal luminary, Chief Gani Fawehinmi at the ‘Liberty Park’, in Ojota, saying that the 44-feet edifice symbolises the phenomenon that the rights activist represented in his life time. The unveiling of the statue, in commemoration of the 80th posthumous birthday…

  • REPRISAL yelwater

    Tension in Delta as herdsmen allegedly kill farmer

    — 23rd April 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba There is tension in the agrarian community of Onicha-Olona in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State following the alleged killing of 40-year-old farmer, Sunday Owneze, by suspected herdsmen. Owenze is the second victim to have died in Onicha-Olona as a result of the marauding activities of herdsmen. As a result…

  • Soyinka

    2019: Soyinka, Falana others call for vigilance

    — 23rd April 2018

    NAN Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka on Sunday called on Nigerians to be careful about the people they intend to trust their votes with in the 2019 general elections. Soyinka made the call in Lagos at a programme to commemorate the 80th posthumous birthday of late human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi. The programme, organised…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share