Diamond Couple: Mr and Mrs Enilolobo

How have you been able to stay together?

Wife: We grew together in the marriage as a young couple. When we were courting, he took one or two bottles of beer and wine but I didn’t like beer at all due to my own upbringing, so I started praying about it even after the wedding. I made barbeque and we had various wines for visitors but since 2006 till date, he does not take any alcohol (beer or wine), except fruit wine. We became church workers and are now ministers in The Redeem Christian Church of God.

Our children have never seen us fight. Even though we have misunderstandings, we settle amicably when we are alone. My husband knows I hate the word divorce. We are of the same mindset. We reason together. When I entered into my marital relationship, I had it in mind that it would last for a lifetime. My belief is that there’s no ingredient, therapy, treatment, or cure that can create the atmosphere couples want in their homes. The partners must do it themselves, day after day, and year after year. That is a piece of wisdom I got from my mum about marriage. Elders tell us you must enter into a marriage believing it will last forever. And they believe that it’s a goal worth striving for. I married my husband because I love him and I entered into the marriage with an unbreakable commitment.