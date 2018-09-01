Diamond Couple: Mr and Mrs Jacob

Communication is also the key. My husband and I dialogue a lot. We talk about things. He informs me and seeks advice. He is my friend; we talk. I equally see him as my father because of the position he occupies in my life. I treat him as a king. He treats me as his queen. People normally marvel when they see how far we have gone because you will not have the slightest idea of what transpires in my home. I don’t subscribe for third party opinion. Submission is another thing; I submitted everything to my husband because he is my love. I didn’t hold any part of me, especially when it comes to my role as a wife. I am submissive.

Husband: I took a decision to love my wife no matter what. Love is an essential ingredient in a marital relationship and one of the duties that every man owed his wife is to love her. Love is a commandment, whether she has behaved wrongly or not as a man you must love your wife. I correct my wife with love. I ensure that we honour the basic premise of marriage and commitment. Also, I show my wife affection, I express my feelings to her. I don’t hesitate to say, ‘I love you’ to her. l ensure that she is more confident about my love for her in our marriage; this makes her secure. Communication is another vital tool that helps the marriage relationship. We dialogue a lot. My wife and I create time for each other. We still run around in the house just like it all began. Women should not miss the closeness they have with their husbands, it is important. They should make a concerted effort to retain it. Submission too is the key. When a woman submits to her husband everything becomes easy. For them to enjoy marital bliss, they should submit in totality; that is very important. My wife did not lose her role as a mother to my children as well as a role of being my wife.