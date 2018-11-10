How do you resolve conflicts in your marriage?

Wife: There are no perfect marriages, it’s human nature to fight and disagree. We do; my husband and I often fight but it is always fair fight. I remember when my husband travelled out of the country, some rumour mongers came to feed me with so much lies, that I was filled inside with the nonsense but I decided to wave it away because I did not have any reason to believe what I was told. Due to what I was fed with, when my husband got back from his journey, I opened his suitcase and saw packs of condom in it. The signal got to my brain and I started analysing the things which I had been told, but I was calm and decided to find out from him where he got the condom. When he came into the room, I called him the pet name we had adopted in the marriage. My husband responded and I asked him why he had so many condoms in his suitcase, he said they gave them in the plane. It was the time when there was so much stigmatization of HIV/AIDS sensitization campaign. If I did not give him the opportunity to speak and I just reacted, the story would have been a different thing entirely. Patience and tolerance are vital recipes in resolving conflicts in the home.

Husband: I normally apologize to my wife. She is my wife and I love her dearly. If we are having issues, I will not hesitate to apologise and she would burst into laughter, that way that particular issue ends at that moment.

What is your suggestion to younger couples especially those who fight violently when there is a marital issue?

Wife: Fighting dirty cannot solve any problem. What is needed is for younger couples to take things easy and be more patient. Every woman needs wisdom to sustain her home. The success of every marital home lies in the hand of a woman who needs to be very patient, close her ears to side talks. Love is never the challenge of marriage, but anger. This is a spirit that enters and after one has been destroyed it would leave you. As a woman, it is not every battle you must fight, you have to cleverly choose your battles. The fight does not worth it, when you are angry, why not control it by taking a deep breath? I think the younger couples should be mentored about family values. There are certain ingredients needed to sustain marriage. There is no need to stress yourself fighting someone you love.

In the face of rising cases of domestic violence, what’s your suggestion towards curbing the menace?