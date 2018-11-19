Diamond Bank plc has been awarded the prestigious Women’s Market Champion honours by the Global Banking Alliance for Women.

This year’s Women’s Market Champions reflect the global nature of the Global Banking Alliance for Women’s work from diverse markets and regions.

According to Vanessa Van Landingha, Manager, Branding and Communications Strategy, Global Banking Alliance for Women (GBA), Diamond Bank was selected as one of the 2018 awardees for its outstanding impact on Women development and providing them with holistic solutions that meet their needs.

“The awarded institution are true champions of women, working to unleash the economic potential of the female economy,” GBA Chief Executive, Inez Murray said. “Their engagement with the GBA network is essential to the work we are doing to economically empower women worldwide and contributes to the women’s market success of the entire membership,” Landingha said.

Commenting on the award, Karimot Tukur, Head Consumer Banking said; “This award lends credence to the work that Diamond Bank has been doing over the years to advance the cause of women especially in the SME and Financial Inclusion space.

Our Diamond Woman proposition is designed specifically for women, by women and dedicated to the economic empowerment of women.”

Diamond Bank Plc is one of Nigeria’s leading commercial bank providing enhanced customer experience through innovation and technology. Regarded as a supporter of Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises through SME lending, capacity building, business seminars and workshops.

Recently, the Bank recorded a landmark funds disbursement of over N1 billion to small business owners under the cash flow-based SME lending scheme in partnership with the Women’s World Banking (WWB), and this has earned the leading financial institution ranked among the top five SME-focused banks in Nigeria in the 2018 KPMG Customer Service Survey.