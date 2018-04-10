The Sun News
Diamond Bank

Diamond Bank rewards 1,016 customers with N59m

10th April 2018

Omodele AdigunChinwendu Obienyi

In line with its commitment towards encouraging savings culture among Nigerians, Diamond Bank, over the weekend, rewarded 1,016 customers with N59 million.

The DiamondXtra quarterly draw, which was held at the Diamond Bank, Iyana Ipaja branch, Lagos, saw Miss Catherine Ulunma from Abuja branch emerging winner of the star prize of an Hyundai Accent.

Richard Anyanwu from Mbaise branch emerged winner of the educational grant category of N100,000 every month for five years while Milicent Dufia, Adedayo Adewale and Charles Ikechukwu won N1 million each in the rent for a year category.

Speaking during the event, Head, Consumer Banking, Diamond Bank, Karimot Tukur, explained that since the inception of the promo, the bank has rewarded 11,000 customers with over N5 billion in nine years, adding that the bank will continue to change lives and ensure closer bonds with its customers.

“DiamondXtra has changed many lives as it has created millionnaires, given out cars, salaries for life, educational grants for five years and many token awards to customers who we see as being valuable to us. We have awarded more than 11,000 customers with over N5 billion. So season 10 should not be an exception because in this season, we will be awarding 4,900 customers with over N400 million,” she said.

The bank’s  Head of Mass Markets, Osita Ede, said the main aim of the promo is to encourage savings culture in the populace and to reward customers for their loyalty.

He said the initiative has allowed the bank to be closer with its customers, adding that the promo has brought more customers who want to key into the savings initiative.

Osita said, “to qualify for the monthly draw, a customer is to visit any Diamond Bank branch to open a DiamondXtra account with a minimum of N5,000 and start growing their balances. As for the existing customers, they have to increase their DiamondXtra account balance with a minimum of N5,000 every month.”

