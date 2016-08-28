The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
28th August 2016 - Ex-PDP lords who seized power in APC
28th August 2016 - EFCC hits NBA President
28th August 2016 - Dialogue with FG: Niger Delta Avengers faction nominates Kalu, Soyinka, others as negotiators
28th August 2016 - Operation Crocodile Smile: Soldiers kill 5 militants in Rivers creek battle
28th August 2016 - Kim Jackson 07068241631 [email protected]
28th August 2016 - FG to probe Sanusi, Soludo
27th August 2016 - Troops kill 5 militants, arrest 23 others – Army spokesman
27th August 2016 - Freeze accounts receiving illicit forex inflows, CBN warns banks
27th August 2016 - Kogi gov attacked in Lokoja
27th August 2016 - Why I’m still single –Ruggedman, rapper
Home / Cover / National / Dialogue with FG: Niger Delta Avengers faction nominates Kalu, Soyinka, others as negotiators
Buhari shakes kalu

Dialogue with FG: Niger Delta Avengers faction nominates Kalu, Soyinka, others as negotiators

— 28th August 2016

By Ayo Alonge (Lagos), Femi Folaranmi (Yenegoa) and Ben Dunno (Warri)

Former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka and five others have been named by a faction of the Niger Delta Avengers as members of a committee to dialogue with the Federal Government on behalf of Niger Delta Avengers.
This was disclosed, yesterday, in a statement signed by Ballatyne Agiri, a contact person for the East and Central axis of the group as well as other splinter militant groups.
Other members of the team of negotiators include environmentalist and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Nalaguo Chris Alagoa, Mrs. Alice Mobolaji  Osomo, Prof Steve Odi Owei Etibom, Dr. Anthony A. Ani  and Mr. Inienimi Ballantyne Agiri. Soyinka will serve as adviser to the team.
Agiri, who disclosed the names of the negotiators, in a statement, said the team would be representing the interest of militants in the Eastern and Central zone and other splinter groups in the oil rich region.
The Eastern and Central zones comprise Ijaw speaking communities in Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers and Bayelsa states.
The Niger Delta Avengers split into factions over disagreement on the modalities to adopt in the negotiation with the Federal Government. More than ten groups, including Adaka Boro Avengers, Niger Delta Warriors, and Reformed Niger Delta Militants had emerged since resurgence of militancy in the Niger Delta region due to what the militants called the insensitivity of the Muhammadu Buhari administration to the plight of the Niger Delta people.
Speaking to Sunday Sun on the phone, from Washington, United States of America, Kalu said if President Muhammadu Buhari had agreed to dialogue with the Avengers, and he was required to be among those to negotiate with the Federal Government, he would willingly oblige, as he would be glad to be among those to bring about peace in the country.
Kalu added that the actions of the Avengers were not good for the economy, in particular, and the country in general. According to him, at a time like this, what Nigeria needed was peace, stressing that all Nigerians must join in the onerous task of nation building.
The former governor said that dialogue was required in ending the Niger Delta crisis, adding that it was better than military action.
Meanwhile, the “High Command” of the Niger Delta Avengers has rejected the plot of the splinter faction.
In a quick reaction to the claim of the faction, spokesperson of the Niger Delta Avengers, Brigadier Gen Mudoch Agbinibo, in a press statement yesterday said: “We are amazed that Professor Wole Soyinka has been taken on the jugular by enemies of the Niger Delta because of his belief that the government of the day should understand the need for restructuring and listen to the Niger Delta agitation positively. That we, the NDA, have named Prof Wole Soyinka and some incredible names to advise and lead any group is the lie of the century.”
Putting the records straight, he said the names parading as factions of the Niger Delta Avengers are just the figment of some persons protecting their jobs and hell-bent on derailing the wheel of progress in the history of Nigeria and the Niger Delta agitation.
“The NDA cannot be teleguided by Mr Charles Okah and Henry Okah from their respective prison cells using disorganised characters of the All Progressive Congress  (APC) from the Niger Delta to impress Abuja. We are not unaware of the creations of the Nigerian intelligence community and security apparatus to sustain the Niger Delta struggle and to bloat their pocket and credibility. The NDA has unequivocally given our tacit support to the Chief Papa (Dr.) Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, led Niger Delta Elders and Stakeholders Conference Committee to lead the Pan-Niger Delta Negotiations/Dialogue Team, whenever this wicked entity called Nigeria shows its readiness,” Agbinibo said.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's take jabs at teams!

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Saraki

Ex-PDP lords who seized power in APC

— 28th August 2016

By CHIDI OBINECHE They are detectives of the right moments; adept at sniffing out the spirit of the times, and the trends that give the “staying power” in power. Their sense of timing is uncanny, as they play their cards in the steadied fashion of the chameleon. In Nigeria’s political parlance they are called AGIP…

  • EFCC_2

    EFCC hits NBA President

    — 28th August 2016

    By Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday flayed the proposition by the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) that the commission be stripped of its prosecutorial powers. The anti-graft body accused the NBA leadership of seeking to whittle down the powers of the agency and thereby frustrate the ongoing…

  • Buhari shakes kalu

    Dialogue with FG: Niger Delta Avengers faction nominates Kalu, Soyinka, others as negotiators

    — 28th August 2016

    By Ayo Alonge (Lagos), Femi Folaranmi (Yenegoa) and Ben Dunno (Warri) Former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka and five others have been named by a faction of the Niger Delta Avengers as members of a committee to dialogue with the Federal Government on behalf of Niger Delta Avengers. This…

  • Ammunition

    Operation Crocodile Smile: Soldiers kill 5 militants in Rivers creek battle

    — 28th August 2016

    •23 arrested, 14 guns, ammunition recovered By Enyeribe Ejiogu Five militants were yesterday killed in a raid carried out by units of the 133 Special Forces Battalion of the Nigerian Army, in Rivers State as a test-run of Operation Crocodile Smile, a military option designed to rid the Niger Delta of criminal activities and end…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    FG to probe Sanusi, Soludo

    — 28th August 2016

     …Printing of naira notes, surplus CBN finances to be investigated From Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja THE Federal Government is considering probing the tenures of two former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governors, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo and Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. The probe would specifically cover the activities of the CBN between 2007 and 2014. According…

  • nigerian-army-logo

    Troops kill 5 militants, arrest 23 others – Army spokesman

    — 27th August 2016

    Military authorities on Saturday said troops of the 133 Special Forces of the Nigerian Army killed five militants and arrested 23 others in an operation in the Niger Delta. According to a statement by Col. Sani Usman, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, this happened when the troops carried out precursor operation to exercise `Crocodile Smile’…

  • CBN

    Freeze accounts receiving illicit forex inflows, CBN warns banks

    — 27th August 2016

    By Omodele Adigun The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned all the nation’s banks to henceforth freeze all accounts receiving illegal foreign exchange (forex) inflows into the country. The apex bank, in a circular entitled: “Illicit International Money remittances through the banking system”, by its acting Director, Trade and Exchange Department, WD Gotring, to all…

  • Bello

    Kogi gov attacked in Lokoja

    — 27th August 2016

    FROM EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, Lokoja Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello was reportedly pelted with stones and sachets of pure water yesterday shortly after the Jumaat prayers held at the Central mosque Lokoja, the state capital. The governor who had gone to the mosque for prayers to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the state holding today,…

  • cbn-logo_500

    CBN to sell over N212bn in TB

    — 27th August 2016

    ■ As Naira closes 412 to $1 By Omodele Adigun In continuation of its effort to help the Federal Government raise money to fund this year budget deficit, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)will Wednesday sell Treasury bills worth N212.85 billion  just as the apex bank mopped up  N71.6 billion on Friday through the Open…

  • Heritage-Bank

    Heritage Bank denies involvement in NPA’s N11.2bn fraud

    — 27th August 2016

    Facts have emerged absolving Heritage Bank Plc of any involvement in the alleged N11.2billion fraud perpetrated at the Nigerian Port Authority, as an investor of the bank disclosed that contrarily to reports, that there was no fraud in the account of NPA. The source who preferred not to be mentioned, disclosed that the allegation was…

Archive

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351