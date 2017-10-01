DIABIZ Herbal:  Best hope to remedy blood sugar – Atuchukwu

By Gilbert Ekezie

DIABIZ Herbal Tea is a secret formulation manufactured in India to fight diabetes to finish. In Nigeria and Africa, the Tea has gone a long way in reducing the sufferings of many.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of AKO Group of Companies, sole marketers of the product in Africa, the medicine is produced from the combination of various herbs which have been serving India for many years.

He noted that Diabiz Tea which was tested and approved by NAFDAC has been proven to be effective in reducing blood sugar levels. “ Diabiz Tea is an herbal remedy that supports carbohydrate metabolism and aids in maintaining a normal level of blood sugar. The product is unique and more effective than other products of its kind.”

Atuchukwu explained that Diabiz tea causes remarkable improvement in the distress signs and symptoms of diabetes, and helps the individual to lead a peaceful and comfortable life.

“It is not only meant for those who are already diabetic, everyone needs to take the tea to avoid developing the symptoms because we believe that prevention is better than cure.”

He also noted that Diabiz is another active Indian Ayurvedic product like Dykure herbal capsules that has no side effects, adding that though there are other herbal tea brands available in the market, Diabiz is unique due to its aroma and effectiveness. “ Diabiz , manufactured by Ayusri Health Products Limited India is globally known for quality products. It contains a combination of special medicinal herbs. And, its compositions are what made it worthy to be approved by NAFDAC. ”

The herb became more advantageous when the CEO said that Diabiz does not only fights Diabetes, it also improves overall physical and mental well-being and assured that proper use of it will ensure a healthy life. “Like Dykure, Diabiz is purely natural and has no side effect. So, it needs to be used regularly for effective performance. It also has the quality of giving significant protection to the vital organs against the damaging oxidative stress that is always associated with raised blood sugar.”



Atuchukwu furthermore explained that the product is readily available nationwide to deal with the problem of diabetes. “We are very much available in the Nigerian market because we are conscious of the Diabetes mellitus, one of the most common metabolic disorders that are growing at an alarming rate.”