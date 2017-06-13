The Sun News
Latest
13th June 2017 - DHQ to investigate Navy/Police clash in Calabar
13th June 2017 - Whistle-blower law critical to anti-corruption war – Dogara
13th June 2017 - Uwazuruike, Ango Abdullahi meet in Zaria, pledge to end AREWA-Igbo dispute
13th June 2017 - Igbo not ready for another civil war – Okorocha
13th June 2017 - Military probes Calabar Navy/Police clash
13th June 2017 - Spain: Parliament debates no-confidence motion against PM
13th June 2017 - Nigerians’ ignorance of modern slavery menace worries NAPTIP DG
13th June 2017 - Fix oil sector to cut FOREX demand: Okuroumu
13th June 2017 - When Belt and Road Forum ushered in new economic order
13th June 2017 - Iraq displaced hit by food poisoning in camp near Mosul
Home / Cover / DHQ to investigate Navy/Police clash in Calabar

DHQ to investigate Navy/Police clash in Calabar

— 13th June 2017

From Molly Kilete. Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday announced the setting up of a committee to investigate the recent clash between personnel of the Nigerian Navy and the Police in Calabar, Cross Rivers State.

The committee is to among others find out the causes of the clash that resulted to the death of three persons and destruction of properties.

The committee is also expected to recommend fit sanctions to anyone or group of people responsible for the incident.

Director, Defence Information, Major-General John Enenche, who made this known in Abuja said the committee is important to guard against subsequent occurrences and to enhance better relationship between the military and other security and response agencies.

The committee according to the Defence spokesman comprises senior officers from the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force and the Police.

Enenche, in a statement appealed to personnel of all Security and Response Agencies in the country to work better with each other in the course of their duties and have mutual respect and understanding for and each other.

 

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DHQ to investigate Navy/Police clash in Calabar

— 13th June 2017

From Molly Kilete. Abuja The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday announced the setting up of a committee to investigate the recent clash between personnel of the Nigerian Navy and the Police in Calabar, Cross Rivers State. The committee is to among others find out the causes of the clash that resulted to the death of three…

Share

  • Whistle-blower law critical to anti-corruption war – Dogara

    — 13th June 2017

    From: Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said that the National Assembly’s commitment to the timely passage of the Whistle-Blower Protection  Bill. Dogara, who declared open a workshop  by  House Committee on Financial Crimes and members of Civil Society on the whistle-blowing bill, stressed the importance of supporting the…

    Share

  • Uwazuruike, Ango Abdullahi meet in Zaria, pledge to end AREWA-Igbo dispute

    — 13th June 2017

    From: Abdullahi Hassan, Zaria The  Movement  for the Actualisation  of the Sovereign  State of Biafra (MASSOB)  has  sought the support of  the  Northern Elders Forum to  end  what it called the imminent collapse of  peaceful co-existence in  Nigeria,  following  recent  quit notice issued to Igbo’s to leave Northern states by  Coalition of Arewa Youth. The…

    Share

  • Igbo not ready for another civil war – Okorocha

    — 13th June 2017

    Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has advised Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to desist from agitating for secession, saying the Igbos were not ready for another civil war. Okorocha gave the advice at a news briefing at the Government House in Owerri on Tuesday. He also urged the Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of…

    Share

  • Military probes Calabar Navy/Police clash

    — 13th June 2017

    From: Molly Kilete. Abuja The Defence Headquarters, on Tuesday, constituted a high-profile committee to investigate the recent clash between personnel of the Nigerian Navy and the Police, at Calabar, Cross Rivers State. The committee is to, among others, unravel the remote and immediate cause of the  unfortunate clash that resulted to the death of three…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share