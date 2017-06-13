DHQ to investigate Navy/Police clash in Calabar

From Molly Kilete. Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday announced the setting up of a committee to investigate the recent clash between personnel of the Nigerian Navy and the Police in Calabar, Cross Rivers State.

The committee is to among others find out the causes of the clash that resulted to the death of three persons and destruction of properties.

The committee is also expected to recommend fit sanctions to anyone or group of people responsible for the incident.

Director, Defence Information, Major-General John Enenche, who made this known in Abuja said the committee is important to guard against subsequent occurrences and to enhance better relationship between the military and other security and response agencies.

The committee according to the Defence spokesman comprises senior officers from the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force and the Police.

Enenche, in a statement appealed to personnel of all Security and Response Agencies in the country to work better with each other in the course of their duties and have mutual respect and understanding for and each other.