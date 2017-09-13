DHQ cautions military retirees on alleged plan protest in Abuja

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has sent a warning to a group of military retirees set to embark on a peaceful protest over non-payment of their pensions and gratuity, in Abuja.

This was even as the DHQ has advised the group of pensioners to get the relevant permit from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command before embarking on their protest tagged “LIBERATION”, schedule to hold on Wednesday. the defence headquarters claimed the warning was to forestall any breakdown of law, order and breach of the peace, as the protesters would have themselves to blame.

Director, Defence Information, Major-General John Enenche, who made this known in a statement issued, in Abuja, urged the group to explore the available channels of seeking redress through the appropriate organidations and establishments of ex-servicemen and Armed Forces of Nigeria to settle their cases.

Enenche, in the statement made available to Daily Sun, said “The Defence Headquarters has been informed of the planned protest tagged “LIBERATION” by a group of military pensioners, on 13 September 2017, in Abuja.

“In this regard, the group is adviced to get the legal permit from the Nigerian Police before embarking on such an exercise.

“This is to forestall any breakdown of law, order and breach of the peace.

“Objectively, the Defence Headquarters hereby advice the group of military pensioners involved in this plan, to desist and remain law abiding. The group is further adjured to explore the available channels of seeking redress through the appropriate organs/establishments of ex-servicemen and Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He said “This is for the information and necessary action of all military pensioners. It is equally for the awareness of the general public”.