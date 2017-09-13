The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2017 - DHQ cautions military retirees on alleged plan protest in Abuja
13th September 2017 - Bayelsa Assembly pass vote on confidence on Gov. Dickson
13th September 2017 - Kenya: Obasanjo, Kufuor, Mkapa, others call for peaceful, transparent re-run
13th September 2017 - Flood: Benue SEMA boss assures of equitable distribution of relief materials
13th September 2017 - Bayelsa PDP storms Abuja on solidarity visit to Makarfi
13th September 2017 - UNILAG postpones Post-UTME screening
13th September 2017 - Let my people go
13th September 2017 - ASATU berths in Abia, inaugurates officers for new chapter
13th September 2017 - Ebonyi govt, Fulani herdsmen, reach truce
13th September 2017 - Vote against Obiano is blow on APGA, Ojukwu –BoT member tells Anambra electorate
Home / Cover / National / DHQ cautions military retirees on alleged plan protest in Abuja

DHQ cautions military retirees on alleged plan protest in Abuja

— 13th September 2017

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has sent a warning to a group of  military retirees set to embark on a peaceful protest over non-payment of their pensions and gratuity, in Abuja.

This was even as the DHQ has advised the group of pensioners to get  the relevant permit from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command before embarking on their protest tagged “LIBERATION”, schedule to hold on Wednesday. the defence headquarters claimed the warning was to forestall any breakdown of law, order and breach of the peace, as the protesters would have themselves to blame.

Director, Defence Information, Major-General John Enenche, who made this known in a statement issued, in Abuja, urged the group to explore the available channels of seeking redress through the appropriate organidations and establishments of ex-servicemen  and Armed Forces of Nigeria to settle their cases.

Enenche, in the statement made available to Daily Sun, said “The Defence Headquarters has been informed of the planned protest tagged “LIBERATION” by a group of military pensioners, on 13 September 2017, in Abuja.

“In this regard, the group is adviced to get the legal permit from the Nigerian Police before embarking on such an exercise.

“This is to forestall any breakdown of law, order and breach of the peace.

“Objectively, the Defence Headquarters hereby advice the group of military pensioners involved in this plan, to desist and remain law abiding. The group is further adjured to explore the available channels of seeking redress through the appropriate organs/establishments of ex-servicemen and Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He said “This is for the information and necessary action of all military pensioners. It is equally for the awareness of the general public”.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DHQ cautions military retirees on alleged plan protest in Abuja

— 13th September 2017

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has sent a warning to a group of  military retirees set to embark on a peaceful protest over non-payment of their pensions and gratuity, in Abuja. This was even as the DHQ has advised the group of pensioners to get  the relevant permit from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police…

  • Bayelsa Assembly pass vote on confidence on Gov. Dickson

    — 13th September 2017

    …Nobody is tied to PDP – Speaker  From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Henry Seriake Dickson. Speaker of the House, Hon. Friday Konbowei Benson, during the plenary session, on Tuesday, after its recess, also denied alleged impeachment plot against the governor. Chief Whip of the…

  • Kenya: Obasanjo, Kufuor, Mkapa, others call for peaceful, transparent re-run

    — 13th September 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Some former leaders in Africa have called for a peaceful and fair rerun election in the fresh Kenya presidential election coming up next month. The former leaders who lent their voices to the call were Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, John Kufuor of Ghana, Gontebanye Mogae of Botswana, Benjamin William Mkapa of Tanzania, Mohammed Moncef Marzouki…

  • Flood: Benue SEMA boss assures of equitable distribution of relief materials

    — 13th September 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Executive Secretary of Benue State Emergency Management Board (SEMA), Boniface Ortese, has disclosed that relief materials being donated to the state would be shared among all the 21 local government areas that were affected by the recent flood. Recall that soon after the flood which ravaged parts of the state, the…

  • Bayelsa PDP storms Abuja on solidarity visit to Makarfi

    — 13th September 2017

     From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  The Bayelsa State Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stormed the national secretariat of the PDP in Abuja for a solidarity visit to Senator Ahmed Makarfi led leadership. According to investigations, the visit aside expressing solidarity with the Ahmed Makarfi leadership also intimated the national secretariat of happenings…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share