The Sun News
Latest
6th July 2018 - DG applauds UNN for recognizing the contributions Prof Ihekweazu
6th July 2018 - Enugu guber: Court declines to unseat Ugwuanyi, awards N1m cost against Eze
6th July 2018 - Namibian President, Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Gowon, others bid Adedeji farewell
6th July 2018 - Mike Adenuga receives “Commander of the Legion of Honour” from Macron
6th July 2018 - NIRSAL distributes N2.9bn to sustain rice revolution
6th July 2018 - Trump’s tweets added $10 to oil prices, Iran’s OPEC boss says
6th July 2018 - Shoprite plans Africa’s biggest clean-up
6th July 2018 - Supreme Court clears Saraki of corruption charges
6th July 2018 - Ways to reduce construction cost during recession
6th July 2018 - Ex-Super Eagles physiotherapist is dead
Home / National / DG applauds UNN for recognizing the contributions Prof Ihekweazu

DG applauds UNN for recognizing the contributions Prof Ihekweazu

— 6th July 2018
Felix Ikem, Nsukka
Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, has expressed appreciation to department of Foreign Languages  University of Nigeria, Nsukka for recognizing contributions of his  late mother, Prof Edith Ihekweazu. 
Ihekweazu who is the Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made the commendation in Nsukka on Wednesday during the department first homecoming/Prof Edith Ihekweazu  memorial lecture.
He said the family would soon announced an endowment as way a appreciating the department on honour done to the mother.
“On behalf of Ihekweazu family I express our appreciation to the UNN and department of Foreign languages in particular  for recognizing our late mother effort by instituting memorial lecture in her honour
“As way of appreciating the department the family  will soon announce endowment in the department .
” We are happy the department has continued to recognize and consolidate on achievements of our mother,” he said
In a remark the head of department of Foreign languages Prof Mathew Iwuchukwu urged  Nigerians to respects  languages and cultural diversity so as to  promote the country’s dignity and unity.
Iwuchukwu said that the 2016 full accreditation exercise in the department of foreign languages was  heart-warming, being the  first time to secure accreditation of  three main  foreign languages, French, German and Russian.  ” the impact of languages and cultural diversity in this  age of globalisation will  continue to play vital role nationally and internationally.
” the department will continue to remember Ihekweazu as the  first female HOD of the department as well as first  female Dean of the faculty of Arts of NN .
” She used languages  to impact positively to humanity, he said.
HOD,  said Prof Edith Ihekweazu was born in 1941 and  died in 1991
Speaking  Prof James Ogbonna, deputy vice-chacellor  Academic who represented the VC,  Prof Benjamin Ozumba applauded the department for numerous  achievements the department had recorded since its establishment.
Prof Raufu Adebisi director, French Language Village, Badagry, Lagos  was among dignitaries present.
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DG applauds UNN for recognizing the contributions Prof Ihekweazu

— 6th July 2018

Felix Ikem, Nsukka Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, has expressed appreciation to department of Foreign Languages  University of Nigeria, Nsukka for recognizing contributions of his  late mother, Prof Edith Ihekweazu.  Ihekweazu who is the Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made the commendation in Nsukka on Wednesday during the department first homecoming/Prof Edith Ihekweazu  memorial lecture. He said the…

  • Enugu guber: Court declines to unseat Ugwuanyi, awards N1m cost against Eze

    — 6th July 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The legal moves by a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Anyogu Eze to remove Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State from office failed yesterday at the Supreme Court. Eze who laid claim to the PDP governorship ticket in Enugu State having merged through a parallel primary election, had asked…

  • Namibian President, Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Gowon, others bid Adedeji farewell

    — 6th July 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Namibian President, Hage Geingob, Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd.) and other notable Nigerians, were among prominent personalities, who bade the pioneer Chairman, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC),  Professor Adebayo Adedeji, farewell on Friday, at the funeral service of the late…

  • Mike Adenuga receives “Commander of the Legion of Honour” from Macron

    — 6th July 2018

    The French President, Emmanuel Macron, on Wednesday in Lagos conferred France’s highest national honour of Commander of the Legion of Honour on Globacom Chairman, Dr Mike Adenuga, Jr. Dr. Adenuga thus becomes the first Nigerian to be decorated with the award. Explaining why the French Government decided to confer the country’s highest honour on Adenuga, President Macron…

  • NIRSAL - RICE REVOLUTION

    NIRSAL distributes N2.9bn to sustain rice revolution

    — 6th July 2018

    The Nigerian Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL Plc) says it has distributed over N2.9 billion across 13,900 hectares of rice farms comprising 40 projects in Nigeria. Mr Aliyu Abdulhameed, NIRSAL Managing Director said this at the 6th Rice-Africa International conference with the theme “Sustaining Rice Revolution in A rica: New Approaches to…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share