DG applauds UNN for recognizing the contributions Prof Ihekweazu

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, has expressed appreciation to department of Foreign Languages University of Nigeria, Nsukka for recognizing contributions of his late mother, Prof Edith Ihekweazu.

Ihekweazu who is the Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made the commendation in Nsukka on Wednesday during the department first homecoming/Prof Edith Ihekweazu memorial lecture.

He said the family would soon announced an endowment as way a appreciating the department on honour done to the mother.

“On behalf of Ihekweazu family I express our appreciation to the UNN and department of Foreign languages in particular for recognizing our late mother effort by instituting memorial lecture in her honour

“As way of appreciating the department the family will soon announce endowment in the department .

” We are happy the department has continued to recognize and consolidate on achievements of our mother,” he said

In a remark the head of department of Foreign languages Prof Mathew Iwuchukwu urged Nigerians to respects languages and cultural diversity so as to promote the country’s dignity and unity.

Iwuchukwu said that the 2016 full accreditation exercise in the department of foreign languages was heart-warming, being the first time to secure accreditation of three main foreign languages, French, German and Russian. ” the impact of languages and cultural diversity in this age of globalisation will continue to play vital role nationally and internationally.

” the department will continue to remember Ihekweazu as the first female HOD of the department as well as first female Dean of the faculty of Arts of NN .

” She used languages to impact positively to humanity, he said.

HOD, said Prof Edith Ihekweazu was born in 1941 and died in 1991

Speaking Prof James Ogbonna, deputy vice-chacellor Academic who represented the VC, Prof Benjamin Ozumba applauded the department for numerous achievements the department had recorded since its establishment.