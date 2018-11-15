The devil’s bean (Mucuna), commonly known as velvet bean, agbara (Igbo), werepe (Yoruba) is so named because its notorious spiky-stinging hairs on the mature pods readily dislodge, causing severe skin irritation to the skin or eyes. A perennial climber, widespread in nature throughout the tropics and grows up 12 meters in length. The leaves are greenish and trifoliate with leaflets broadly ovate, elliptic and unequal at the base. The flowers are creamy white or yellowish, subtended by grey-hairy bracts. The fruit is a pod-covered with stinging hairs, which make the specie a lot difficult to handle and as a result, termed the farmers enemy.

The devil’s bean is used for fiber, food, medicines and also in clothing and textile as dye. Part used: root, leaves and seeds.

The medicinal importance of this specie derives from many of its active principles, including (physostigmine) among others, which are able to cure human suffering from difficult illnesses. Proximate studies show substantial amounts of calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc, chromium, copper, potassium, which attribute to its carminative, hypotensive, analgesic, antispasmodic, anti inflammatory, anti tumor, anti oxidants, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and blood boosting properties.

A review of this plant shows that the leaves and seeds are used in the treatment of anaemia, constipation, dysmenorrhoea, amenorrhoea, elephantiasis, dropsy, inflammations, infertility, neuropathy, ulcers, fevers and general debility.

Here are some of the known Mucuna benefits:

Balances hormones: This herb popularly used to boost bloods levels has been documented to enhance fertility in women. For high prolactin, take half teaspoon of the powdered seeds and leaves daily with honey or 400mg of the capsule as a daily dose. It will also benefit those having one form of menstrual disorder or another-dysmenorrhoea, amenorrhoea, among others.

For menorrhagia, menstrual pain, the roots are boiled for 45 minutes and taken 2 tumblers 3 x daily. It also normalises unusually shortened menstrual period. The roots are administered during labour.

Promotes healthy iron levels: In the eastern part of this country the leaves are commonly squeezed in water and taken orally to boost blood level. The herb is highly effective for all forms of anemia, relieving many of its symptoms, such as fatigue, pain. Weakness and dizziness, lack of vitality and shortness of breath. If you are anemic, fresh juice from the leaves taken 2 X daily would be greatly revitalising.

Promotes strong bones: Research has shown devil’s bean to be high in calcium, which is a mineral needed for the growth and maintenance of bones, teeth and muscles. Also it’s phosphorus content help control the amount of calcium in the body and urine. It has been shown that calcium needs phosphorous to maximise its bone strengthening benefits. If your bone is weak, taking a lot of calcium supplements without enough phosphorus could be a waste of money. Thankfully, both calcium and phosphorus are found naturally in this wonderful herb. Do not let your bones become brittle, take a cup of Mucuna 2-3 X daily.