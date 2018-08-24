– The Sun News
EMBASSY

Developmental goals: US supports Nigeria with additional $26.5m

— 24th August 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced an additional $26.5 million development assistance to Nigeria.

The amount, according to the Public Affairs Section, Embassy of the United States of America, in a statement made available to Saturday Sun, in Abuja, is aimed at achieving the development goals outlined in the bilateral Development Objectives Assistance Agreement between the United States and the Federal Government signed in 2015.

Recall that the USAID collaborated with Nigeria’s Ministries of Budget and National Planning, Health, Agriculture, Power, and Education, as well as state-level government counterparts to structure the bilateral assistance agreement, which runs through 2020.

“Of the new funding, $25 million will strengthen good governance by supporting state governments’ efforts to bolster Nigeria’s Open Government Partnership commitments to improve transparency and fight corruption.

“An additional $1.5 million will support a healthier, more educated population in targeted states through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), for a total of $26.5 million in additional assistance.

“USAID is also partnering with federal and state health ministries to build stronger health systems with the aim of guaranteeing equitable access to quality healthcare services nationwide.

“The additional new funding brings the total U.S. government assistance provided under the five-year Development Objectives agreement to $1.1 billion,” the US said.

USAID’s acting Mission Director, Erin Holleran, was quoted in the statement to have said: “The United States believes that as the most populous country in Africa, with the largest economy on the continent, Nigeria holds tremendous influence over the future of Africa.”

“USAID is committed to partnering with the government and the people of Nigeria to address its development challenges.”

 

