Development strides in Lagos

Ademola Orunbon

It is an acceptable norm that a democratically elected government must meet the needs of the people that voted it into power. They enjoy the ultimate sovereignty from the liberty perspective. Since governance derives its backing and support from the constitution and the people, it is mandatory for the same government to listen and carry along and feed the people back about its activities.

The strength of a good government lies in its victory which comes from the ballot system and this has a numerical strength where the highest numbers of vote form a simple majority.

The contrary view of democracy equally says that when a government voted into power refuses to perform or meet the yearnings or aspiration of the people that democratically voted for it, the electorate or the people being governed have the right to reject such a government by voting it out of power in subsequent elections. This means that when a government becomes destructive and retrogressive, the same people that empowered them with it votes can terminate such government.

Having said a little about what constitutional government is all about, I now need to come back to the main issue, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode. He has within a short period of time in office, being able to correct the negative view of the people of the state towards governance. Yes, democracy is about being responsive to the people that voted you into power. Our amiable governor has within three years of his assumption of office proved critics wrong by being responsive and progressive in the discharge of his duties to the people of the state.

I remembered on assumption of office his address to the people of the state in the presence of traditional rulers. He openly promised and vowed to give the people of the state a sense of belonging by adopting open policy in his style of governance. Ambode has proved to be the governor of the people in action and otherwise with the level of infrastructural facilities being put in place across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas across the state.

When Ambode assumed office as the Lagos State Governor, not a few people thought that he started from slow lane, but, as soon as he got his groove, the narrative changed, as he now runs on the fast lane. He started out with a human approach to governance by encouraging the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency and the Vehicle Inspection Agency to stop being aggressive in dealing with Lagos motorists. He even pulled the VIOs off the roads, and changed the name of the Kick Against Indiscipline agency to the more benign Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps.

But the governor came into power with his reform agenda, managerial potential and regeneration ability to make the state excel in all ramifications and recover the lost fortunes of the state. Today, the common man is not only happy in the State of Excellence, but the development which was once eluded some local government councils and the people some years ago, has totally returned. Today, the entire three senatorial districts in the state are witnessing massive reconstruction, expansion of roads with street lights and rebuilding process or the other. Roads, schools, health institutions are being structured for a lasting use. He quickly embarked on several ambitious physical projects such as roads, bridges, bus stops, lay-bys, flyovers, skywalks or pedestrian bridges – to strategically break up traffic gridlock all over the state. Besides their functionality, each of them is a sight to hold.

Yes, Ambode has done very well to reposition the economy of the state. He has further demonstrated the good servant role of a government to the people. The governor has taken the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to an enviable and sustainable position, thus deriving some funds to collectively embark on infrastructural development. Today, the peoples’ welfare and security is better off.

A government is worth protecting and supporting for continuity if it has met the yearnings and aspirations of the people. “A golden fish has no hiding place.” The people have seen this in the government of the day. His novel “Adopt A street Light” initiative allows a community, corporate organization, or individual to power street lights in their communities. In turn, the Lagos State Government shall reciprocate with reduction of Land Use Charge as well as presentation of Letter of Commendation. The fervour of the projects is, however, wavering and it urgently needs a new fillip.

No nation or state survives without a major attention to its educational sector. Here in State of Excellence, he has given the primary, post primary and the state tertiary institutions a very good attention by increasing their fund and stabilizing the academic calendar. Students now learn in a better and more conducive environment. Their teachers always smile to the banks because no delay of their payment, leave bonus and other allowances.

He also demonstrated a great aptitude for collaborating with other states. The governments of Lagos and Kebbi states have entered into a partnership to produce LAKE Rice that Lagos citizens have begun to look up to at their dinner tables at every festive period. Though the rice may not be as cheap as expected, it is cheaper than the imported brand. It is, however, commendable that the state has entered into a partnership agreement with major rice distributors for the transport, distribution and marketing of LAKE Rice.

I engaged an old friend, who served in the government of the last regime in a constructive argument. It centred on infrastructure development of the state, which is unprecedented. He asked me where the government of the day is sourcing money from? I was quick to answer by referring him to the present Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state, which I earlier dwell on and which currently stands at about N25 billion to N30 billion, generated monthly compared to the previously declared N20 billion attained in 2015.

The people of the state now see what the government is spending the money on. Ambode has further proved the essence and importance of taxation to rural and urban development through the provision of essential services like good road, water and health facilities to the people.

Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has so far done well. We can only encourage him to do better through mobilization and support for continuity beyond 2019.

Orunbon, a public affairs analyst, writes from Lagos