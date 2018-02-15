Developing talents for watersport key for Navy – Abbah

Joe Apu

The first edition of the annual FOC West Boat Race ended in Lagos over the weekend with the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Sylvanus Abbah calling on other top ranking officers to join hands in developing young talents for water sports in Nigeria.

The FOC, Western Naval Command who was represented by the Commander, NNS Wey, Commodore Patrick Yekwa said that despite the fact that the admiral is a good golfer and a volleyball player too, activities have shifted to the Dolphin Golf Club and it is for that reason that he took up the sponsorship of the race because it is the first sport that is related directly to the Navy.

“Water sports is our first calling in the Navy be it in swimming, canoeing, sailing or kayaking. It is important that we join hands with the Navy Sailing Club, Navy Town to help discover and nurture talents. I therefore call on other senior officers to also host their own races because it would help keep the kids busy and gainfully engaged.”

Earlier, Club Commodore, Navy Sailing Club, Captain Femi Daramola while welcoming guests and members of the club thanked the FOC, Western Naval Command for identifying with the club.

He stated that the club has in the past produced athletes for the national federation given the natural environment the club is situated.

“As the foremost boat club in the country, the Navy Sailing Club has in the past and still is discovering and nurturing talents. We hope that with the collaboration we are having with the national federation that have Rear Admiral Festus Porbeni as president, an athlete from here will win medals for Nigeria.”

Chairman of the organizing Bob Iyadua in his remark said he was glad for the opportunity given him and his members to put the event together and called on club members to be more involved in activities of the club.