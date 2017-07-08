The Sun News
Lotto advert
Latest
8th July 2017 - DEVELOPING A WEALTH MENTALITY 
8th July 2017 - FG takes tax advocacy to the streets of Abuja
8th July 2017 - Poor funding, low tariff bane of irregularities in power sector — IBEDC
8th July 2017 - NSE market indices post first growth in July, up by 0.16%
8th July 2017 - Ethiopian Airlines starts flight services to Kaduna, Aug.1
8th July 2017 - Administrator lauds LASG on pension payment
8th July 2017 - Warning to the North
8th July 2017 - THINK, BEFORE YOU TAKE THAT DRUG FROM THE BUS, ROADSIDE HAWKER
8th July 2017 - SWOLLEN LEGS
8th July 2017 - Grocery lists for Type 2 diabetes: What to buy and what to avoid
Home / Columns / DEVELOPING A WEALTH MENTALITY 

DEVELOPING A WEALTH MENTALITY 

— 8th July 2017

I welcome you to this maiden edition of my column on this platform. This column is aimed at teaching you wealth creation principles, revealing the pathway to wealth and connecting you with money making opportunity.

Through this School of Money column, I will be helping you to know how to make, manage and multiply your money while helping you with the blueprints for entrepreneurship.

I want to commence this column with a series on developing a wealth mentality. There is no doubt that most of the challenges we face in life is a mindset issue; a change in our mindset is therefore a step in the right direction.

Where you start from in life is not an issue as long as you make up your mind to change, and act on making that change. True and lasting change come from within first and then  extend but knowledge is a major ingredient for that change:

If you are not informed, you will be deformed.

If you are not inspired, you will expire

If you are not updated, you will be outdated and

If you are not in the know, you cannot be in the flow.

What you know determines how far you go because information is the key to transformation.

Let’s start with definition; A wealth mentality is a way of thinking that produces wealth in your life in three ways:

ν By supporting thoughts and behaviours directed at achieving wealth

ν By compelling you to automatically think about, recognize and take advantage of wealth building opportunities

ν By driving you to structure your lifestyle to preserve and continue to grow the wealth you have created.

Developing a wealth mentality will help you do some things and four of them are:

ν It enables wealth building actions to become habitual; you need to come to a level where wealth building become a part of your life and you make the triggers of wealth creation a regular habit.

ν It prevents self sabotage and wasteful lifestyle; you are the most important factor in the journey of your life and it is your responsibility to ensure you avoid self sabotage of wasting your resources instead of investing them.

ν It prevents you from being a victim of change – change is inevitable in life and you need to be sensitive to the changes around you to avoid being a victim of change and wealth mentality help you know how to study trends.

ν It shields you from the multitude of consumer driven proposition – everyday you are being bombarded with all kinds of advert and publicity calling for your attention and many have been sucked in due to a lack of wealth mentality.

Understanding what developing a wealth mentality does for you is very key to help you pursue it with focus, let’s now look into redefining wealth to give further clarity on why we should develop a wealth mentality.

Wealth is a condition of abundance with three factors :

ν You don’t have to choose between your bills and your dream;  we all have dreams and we all have bills, but lack of sufficient fund makes our dream take the back sit to our bills and it can be very frustrating .

ν You don’t need to work for money to maintain your lifestyle – moving from a level of working for money to a level where money will work for you is very key to your journey in life because having to keep working to maintain your lifestyle means things are not the way it should be. To be concluded

ν You are at peace with yourself financially; we all need to live in peace with ourself and with others and you are the only one that knows what financial level will give you that peace.

We have to stop here today, but join me in the next edition for the part two of the series.

Keep your dream alive.

To be continued…

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG takes tax advocacy to the streets of Abuja

— 8th July 2017

In a bid to encourage voluntary declaration of tax, the Federal Government on Thursday took to the streets of Abuja to enlighten and educate the public on the need to pay tax. The Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, who led the campaign in Abuja, said it would be held in the…

Share

  • Poor funding, low tariff bane of irregularities in power sector — IBEDC

    — 8th July 2017

    Mr. Dele Ayodele, the deputy managing director, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on Thursday identified poor funding and low tariff charged by Distribution Companies (DISCOs) as the bane of irregularities in the power sector. Ayodele, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that due to the lack of a cost-reflective…

    Share

  • NSE market indices post first growth in July, up by 0.16%

    — 8th July 2017

    Market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange  (NSE) on Thursday recorded the first growth for the month, reversing the three-day bearish trend. The indices appreciated by 0.16 per cent just as the volume of shares traded decreased by 45.88 per cent. The All-Share Index appreciated marginally by 52.46 points or 0.16 per cent to close…

    Share

  • Ethiopian Airlines starts flight services to Kaduna, Aug.1

    — 8th July 2017

    Ethiopian Airlines is to commence scheduled flight services thrice a week to Kaduna in North Western Nigeria from Aug. 1. The airline made the announcement in a statement signed by its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, in Lagos on Thursday. GebreMariam said the airline would operate the flights on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays….

    Share

  • Administrator lauds LASG on pension payment

    — 8th July 2017

    An Insurance and Pension Administrator, Mr. Mufutau Oyegunle, has hailed Lagos State Government for prompt release of funds to pay pensions. Oyegunle made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos on the heels of release of N684 million by the government for pensions. “According to Lagos State…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share