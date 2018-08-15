The Enugu office of the Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project, (NEWMAP), recently raised the alarm that ravaging erosion may in the near fear future lead to the total collapse of several roads in Enugu State. The agency said environmental threat on major federal roads in the state requires emergency measures to fix them, warning that the state would be cut off from the rest of the country with further delay. Project Coordinator of NEWMAP in the state, Mr Vincent Obetta declared after a recent tour of some gully erosion sites along Enugu-Onitsha expressway and Coal Camp; that “erosion is closing in on our roads and the hinterlands.”

According to him, “The sites along Enugu-Onitsha road are in a state of emergency and the one at the Coal Camp is almost swallowing a factory. The Ugwu-Onyeama road is almost gone; imagine when that road is cut-off at that half then, the motorist will be struggling on the part that is also in a deplorable condition.” He lamented that NEWMAP could not do much because of the rigorous process required before the agency’s intervention.