Destiny and prayer (3)

Destinies are changed and reshaped at the meeting and parting point of destiny in the council of the inner chambers of the divine.
“God has truly delivered me from the shackles of darkness. My two sons were for no reason struck with the spirit of madness in their different schools of higher learning. The surprising thing was that the madness came to two of them the same day. When we got the information my wife developed high blood pressure (BP) and I started battling with that too. Though before this time, we used to experience some strange manifestations of demonic powers in my house to the extent that my wife’s pot of soup kept in the kitchen was seen on our dining table with six spoons and empty pot. If my wife made a pot of soup, the following day it will finish and this happened often. My sitting room became a meeting point for some beings that spoke in the language that I never understood. Any time we brought a man of God for prayers; the evil forces will leave the sitting room for us and will do the same thing in my wife’s kitchen even at the heat of prayers. Sometimes we heard them laughing at us and making all sorts of noise in my house. Sir, I built the house with my hard-earned money…However, when I contacted you and ordered some bottles of your oil, when we started the prayer, for four days the whole thing continued and I started wondering if we made a mistake. To the glory of God, after the prayer, the whole noise, eating of our foods and scattering our house stopped. I must confess that it was in the midst of these battles that my two sons became mad. God answered my prayer by restoring my two sons the same day too. They are completely restored for good. Now we are enjoying our faith in Christ without any of such attacks from evil forces again. In fact on one occasion, we noticed that they were packing their luggage out of my house. God used your oil to do the miracle for us…”
Following the above, the major theme here is that before returning to life either through reincarnation or otherwise a certain kind of “forgetting” of knowledge one has in the eternal state must take place. This philosophy is shared among esoteric scholars even some ancient church fathers; this however is not my major concern here but I want to emphasize that anyone who was not saved by his good sense, who drank more than the required measure is prone to more forgetfulness than any other who was guided by his good sense. People have various gifts according to different divine measure, and in accordance with divine will everyone coming to this dimension of material world, carries along him or herself a heavy or light burden which he or she must be aware of until he or she drinks the water of forgetfulness. The moment the water is taken the journey of destiny begins. The role of prayer as we are spiritually informed is to enter into the ether a dimension that is solely reserved for the creator and his hosts. In this secret chamber of the divine, decisions are made on how destinies are changed and prayers answered. Any desired change is possible but it depends on whose back you ride upon in your spiritual voyage. You can get whatever you desire only do not use a name that is not recognized in the supreme chambers of the divine. Don’t also use a name you regard as divine but in the council of heavens, such name has either retired and assumed another duty.
This is a mystery that religious leaders are not very conversant with. However, there is a constant name whose vibration penetrates the entire cosmic manifestation he is the symbol of Universal Mastership whose name is the same yesterday, today and forever. He is our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. In the chambers of the divine, he waters the destinies of mankind. The Psalmist says, “He waters the hills from his chambers…” Ps. 104:13. I want my reader to know that there are a large number of verses in the Bible that point to God hav- ing a divine council with whom He consults. Ps.89 has several references to a divine council some of which are very clear while others are coded. When you read Psalm 89:5-8 you will come to the consummate knowledge of divine truth that God is not alone in his chambers; He works with his host.
The verses in the book of Psalms 89 all affirm the single fact that there is heavenly council and assembly of spiritual beings in heaven. In verse 5, the “heavens” that praise God, is or in part is a metonymy for spiritual beings that inhabit heaven. It is of note here that even though God’s council is around him, none of God’s council member is as powerful or mighty as God the maker of all things. The point I am trying to make here is that destinies are changed and reshaped at the meeting and parting point of destiny in the council of the inner chambers of the divine. Souls are changed and energies infused into beings through Christ the supreme chamber keeper. Prayers can be intercepted by the ancient ones and taken to the dimension where decisions are made for either good or bad depending on the destiny of the person seeking assistance.
Let me share a brief story that may not make any sense to those upholding the bogus tradition of religious credo, and who nevertheless, are of the conviction of no dynamism in the spiritual civilization of human race. Though, those who trust in the spirit of truth shall never be put to shame. A little boy was born into a family and in line with his destiny; he was to die at the age of 38 after marriage. Nobody was aware of this primordial agreement; just as you reading this article now do not know what will lead to your departure from the earth. At the age of 36, he fell in love with a young girl and being the only son, he presented the girl to his parent and because of certain bogus cum obnoxious prevailing traditions, his parents advised him not to settle down with the young girl. Not knowing as well that in line with divine arrangement, the young girl was sent to prevent the agreement of dying at the age of 38.
Following from the realm she came from, she was to save the young man by her own destiny too. The marriage became a battle of his destiny which himself was ignorant of as well. However, being a young man that listens to his parents, he disassociated himself from the girl who nevertheless wished him well in his life endeavours. The young man was later introduced to a young lady by his father and was consequently implored to settle down with her. He granted the wish of his parents and finally married the young lady at the age of 38. The wife to the young man had in her destiny and in her agreement that if she gets married to any man, the very day the husband commits adultery with any woman, he shall die in a mysterious way. Well, all these things played out recently and it came to pass that the young man mistakenly committed adultery and on reaching home that very day, he died.
If we follow the order of destiny, the question therefore is who killed the young man? The lady was later accused of poisoning his food because they had little quarrel the previous day. Unknowingly to the parents of the only child, they contributed to the death of their only son. The funny aspect of this story was when one ancient oracle was consulted, and the priest whose predictions have never failed consequently affirmed that the wife of the young man was responsible for the death. I may later inform my readers on why some innocent people die even when they are innocent of the allegation. The worse is even if you consult true prophets of God they will say the same thing yet the person is truly innocent. If iniquity is put upon you, I tell you the truth, you are finished no matter the manner of prayer that is said on your behalf. The Bible says, “Blessed is the man unto whom the Lord imputes no iniquity…” Ps. 32:2.
