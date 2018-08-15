Destiny and prayer (3)

Following the above, the major theme here is that before returning to life either through reincarnation or otherwise a certain kind of “forgetting” of knowledge one has in the eternal state must take place. This philosophy is shared among esoteric scholars even some ancient church fathers; this however is not my major concern here but I want to emphasize that anyone who was not saved by his good sense, who drank more than the required measure is prone to more forgetfulness than any other who was guided by his good sense. People have various gifts according to different divine measure, and in accordance with divine will everyone coming to this dimension of material world, carries along him or herself a heavy or light burden which he or she must be aware of until he or she drinks the water of forgetfulness. The moment the water is taken the journey of destiny begins. The role of prayer as we are spiritually informed is to enter into the ether a dimension that is solely reserved for the creator and his hosts. In this secret chamber of the divine, decisions are made on how destinies are changed and prayers answered. Any desired change is possible but it depends on whose back you ride upon in your spiritual voyage. You can get whatever you desire only do not use a name that is not recognized in the supreme chambers of the divine. Don’t also use a name you regard as divine but in the council of heavens, such name has either retired and assumed another duty.

This is a mystery that religious leaders are not very conversant with. However, there is a constant name whose vibration penetrates the entire cosmic manifestation he is the symbol of Universal Mastership whose name is the same yesterday, today and forever. He is our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. In the chambers of the divine, he waters the destinies of mankind. The Psalmist says, “He waters the hills from his chambers…” Ps. 104:13. I want my reader to know that there are a large number of verses in the Bible that point to God hav- ing a divine council with whom He consults. Ps.89 has several references to a divine council some of which are very clear while others are coded. When you read Psalm 89:5-8 you will come to the consummate knowledge of divine truth that God is not alone in his chambers; He works with his host.