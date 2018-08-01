Destiny and prayer (11)— 1st August 2018
In the Bible book of Isaiah 45:7 God said, “I form the light, and create darkness. I make peace, and create evil; I the Lord do all these things.”
Nathan Uzorma Protus
“God bless you richly sir. I am not surprised that God is doing it for me as he has done it for others through you too. God did something that I can’t explain I have been pregnant for about 14 months and my baby was not kicking at all. So many people called me names but when I ordered some bottles of your oil and prayed with it as you instructed me, many things started happening in my family. After using the oil, my baby started kicking very well and my body changed for good. One afternoon as I was still praying, my head began to itch me and as I scratched it, only to notice that a lizard came out of my head. Thereafter, the position of my baby changed and came down. My sister in law that is responsible for my woes started having her one problem as all that she did against me turned against her. God is too great my Professor; I am a witness to what God is doing through you. My miracle is too much…”
- Mrs. U White, 08027229252.
“God has done it for me in no small way. You recall what I told you last time before using your oil for prayer? Today that woman that wanted to embarrass me has finally been exposed in the office. She prepared charms and was boastful of same; she held some top officers with her charms and consequently used them to penalize me. She threatened that the moment she is promoted that will be my end…I continued to live in fear in our department. When I got the oil and prayed, She lost her promotion and I got mine, today I am ahead of her and all her evil plans have become fruitless towards me. I am most grateful to God as the prayer worked for me…She is to be dismissed if the allegations against her are proved to be true…thanks a lot sir”
- (Names and contact withheld) .
Someone might ask, how can you receive what you have not asked or prayed for? Yes, it is obvious that we are talking about the universal cause here. He knows what we need; yes, God is immutably right and He who is immutably right will do right without being reminded. In his words, “If you that are evil know how to give good gift to your children, how much more will your heavenly father give good gifts to those who ask him” Matt.7:11.
READ ALSO: The hidden wisdom of God
Let me at this point enlighten my readers on something that may contradict the widely held or conversional views of many based on mental creed and credo that is not spiritually imported or motivated. I may be called names here but it is obvious that anyone who understands a hidden truth is a lonely one. Yes, most religious truths and credos that constitute our present cum conventional believe system today, started as blasphemy. Therefore the wise must always be ahead of others and esoteric teachings are said to be esoteric for it not to be abused. I am saying what I know in line with reality. Destiny is neither a matter of chance nor that of choice but a matter of primordial programming of the divine. Though, it could be regarded as a matter of choice from a dimension that contradicts the common religious knowledge of the term ‘choice’ hence the choice was made when space, time and material energy were invalid. When this is understood in the light of the cosmic drama, prayer becomes meaningless. I may not have time to explain this now but be informed however that prayer is too necessary in the civilization and evolution of a soul and the society.
Jesus was quoted to have said, “And truly the son of man goeth as it was determined; but woe unto that man by whom he is betrayed” Luke 22:22. A fool would say if one knows his tomorrow, prayer is therefore not necessary but the wise would enthuse that even if his 50 years are exposed to him, he shall still pray as it would help to deal with cosmic shackles and destiny catchers. Prayer is not in vain. Christ knew his destiny and understood that it was determined for him to die, yet He prayed and prayed to see if it could be averted but the voice of the divine maintained the agreement held in the timeless dimension in order for Him to be exalted above His fellows as is evident in Hebrews 1:9. Don’t ask me who are the fellows or companions of Jesus Christ because where He came from He was not alone and shall never be alone.
READ ALSO: Religion verses spirituality
In the Bible book of Isaiah 45:7 God said, “I form the light, and create darkness. I make peace, and create evil; I the Lord do all these things.” The divine understanding inherent from the foregoing Biblical assertion authenticates the primordial arrangement of the divine in sharing to each consciousness that which he merits in accordance with the order of spiritual evolution and advancement. Here lies the true history of inner destiny of each and every one of us manifesting same hitherto in the material world of illusion and adversity. The spiritual world is a dimension that coordinates the destiny of man. Man came from somewhere and is also heading to somewhere in line with divine agreement
According to Plato in his metaphoric and poetic way of expressing hidden knowledge, in his myth of Er, he talks about the “markers” that souls facing judgment wear. He told a story about Er, a warrior who came back to life on the funeral pyre, after having been believed dead. Er according to Plato, was said to have seen many things in the afterlife, but he was told that he must return to physical life to tell others what death is like.
The story continues that just before he returned, he saw souls which were being prepared to be born into the physical life. They all journeyed to the Plain of Oblivion, through terrible and stifling heat, for according to Plato, “It was bare of trees and all plants, and there they camped at eventide by the River of Forgetfulness, whose waters no vessel can contain.” In accordance to the keeping of the internal cosmic laws, all the souls coming to the physical were all required to drink a measure of the water, and those who were not saved by their good sense drank more than the measure and each one as he drank forgot all things.
READ ALSO: The philosophy of psychic attack
At a time, the souls fell asleep and at the middle of the night, there was a sound of thunder and a quaking of the earth and the souls were set upward to their birth like shooting stars. Er himself according to Plato was not allowed to drink of the water, yet how and in what way he returned to the body he said he did not know, but suddenly recovering his sight he saw himself at dawn lying on the funeral pyre.
Following the above, the major theme here is that before returning to life either through reincarnation or otherwise a certain kind of “forgetting” of knowledge one has in the eternal state must take place. This philosophy is shared among esoteric scholars even some ancient church fathers; this however is not my major concern here but I want to emphasize that anyone who was not saved by his good sense, who drank more than the required measure is prone to more forgetfulness than any other who was guided by his good sense.
Leave a reply