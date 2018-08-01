Destiny and prayer (11)

Someone might ask, how can you receive what you have not asked or prayed for? Yes, it is obvious that we are talking about the universal cause here. He knows what we need; yes, God is immutably right and He who is immutably right will do right without being reminded. In his words, “If you that are evil know how to give good gift to your children, how much more will your heavenly father give good gifts to those who ask him” Matt.7:11. READ ALSO: The hidden wisdom of God Let me at this point enlighten my readers on something that may contradict the widely held or conversional views of many based on mental creed and credo that is not spiritually imported or motivated. I may be called names here but it is obvious that anyone who understands a hidden truth is a lonely one. Yes, most religious truths and credos that constitute our present cum conventional believe system today, started as blasphemy. Therefore the wise must always be ahead of others and esoteric teachings are said to be esoteric for it not to be abused. I am saying what I know in line with reality. Destiny is neither a matter of chance nor that of choice but a matter of primordial programming of the divine. Though, it could be regarded as a matter of choice from a dimension that contradicts the common religious knowledge of the term ‘choice’ hence the choice was made when space, time and material energy were invalid. When this is understood in the light of the cosmic drama, prayer becomes meaningless. I may not have time to explain this now but be informed however that prayer is too necessary in the civilization and evolution of a soul and the society.

Jesus was quoted to have said, "And truly the son of man goeth as it was determined; but woe unto that man by whom he is betrayed" Luke 22:22. A fool would say if one knows his tomorrow, prayer is therefore not necessary but the wise would enthuse that even if his 50 years are exposed to him, he shall still pray as it would help to deal with cosmic shackles and destiny catchers. Prayer is not in vain. Christ knew his destiny and understood that it was determined for him to die, yet He prayed and prayed to see if it could be averted but the voice of the divine maintained the agreement held in the timeless dimension in order for Him to be exalted above His fellows as is evident in Hebrews 1:9. Don't ask me who are the fellows or companions of Jesus Christ because where He came from He was not alone and shall never be alone. In the Bible book of Isaiah 45:7 God said, "I form the light, and create darkness. I make peace, and create evil; I the Lord do all these things." The divine understanding inherent from the foregoing Biblical assertion authenticates the primordial arrangement of the divine in sharing to each consciousness that which he merits in accordance with the order of spiritual evolution and advancement. Here lies the true history of inner destiny of each and every one of us manifesting same hitherto in the material world of illusion and adversity. The spiritual world is a dimension that coordinates the destiny of man. Man came from somewhere and is also heading to somewhere in line with divine agreement According to Plato in his metaphoric and poetic way of expressing hidden knowledge, in his myth of Er, he talks about the "markers" that souls facing judgment wear. He told a story about Er, a warrior who came back to life on the funeral pyre, after having been believed dead. Er according to Plato, was said to have seen many things in the afterlife, but he was told that he must return to physical life to tell others what death is like.