Destiny and prayer (1)— 25th July 2018
Prayer is man’s means of communicating with the infinite mind (God) within. Man prays due to his limitation of the expected events ordained in nature that come with inner realities that are beyond his gross propensity.
Nathan Uzorma Protus
“We were like people caged for a long time. From our great grand fathers none has ever succeeded in life to this very moment. In our family, it was as if we committed the worse sin ever in life as we were associated with poverty and sudden death in the community. Spirits used to appear physically in the mid night and were seen by some of us physically at night holding meetings. On one occasion, I heard when they concluded of taking someone and the following week he died. In business, no one in my family has seen the light of the day. We all suffer and our girls, who are up to the age of marriage, are neglected and rejected. I do not know how to start to testify to what God has done for us through you. We all made up our minds to contact you and seek for your help. You asked us to order some bottles of your oil which took us some weeks to do so. Finally when we did and got some of the oils, and did the prayer as you directed, events started unfolding in our family. Some evil spirits were seen throwing things on the roof of our building.
In their night meetings, they started having serious misunderstanding and exchanging words. The truth of the matter is that since we all came to observe the prayer, five of our girls have been married out, our various businesses started booming and those evil spirits no longer come for meetings again. Our story has changed for good. I am very much happy for what God has done through you sir…”
- Sister Ugo O. 09032933003
“Dear Professor Uzorma, I must bear witness to the truth of what your oil did for me. The problem started about 12 to 13 years ago when I suddenly started having serious stomach problem that never allowed me to sleep at night without taking strong alcohol or drugs. After some time, I went to the hospital for a medical test and the result showed that I had severe growth in my abdomen. The result was frightening that I was afraid of operation; I had no option than to consult you having read much of your articles. When I contacted you, I was consequently advised to order your oil which I did. The instructions you gave were too simple and I kept to them. Midway to the prayer, I was in a dream an angel of the Lord appeared to me and placed his hands on my belly and brought out something I cannot describe and put it inside his own stomach and left. When I woke up, I discovered that the pain vanished and I went back to the hospital and my doctor was astonished on how I was miraculously healed. Thanks a lot my beloved brother and may God continue to bless you…”
- Mrs. Evelyn 09036685994.
Who is the one that says God does not answer prayers? He is the one who does not understand the primordial spiritual essence of existence that is characterized by multi-various manifestations of the inner psychical realities in its objective form. Prayer answered is a demand destined for approval by the Divine. The operational method by which this is subjectively arranged and organized by the creator can only be understood by decoding the hidden symbols in the sacred writing – the Bible.
Prayer is man’s means of communicating with the infinite mind (God) within. Man prays due to his limitation of the expected events ordained in nature that come with inner realities that are beyond his gross propensity. Prayer is therefore necessary in line with human spiritual development. Prayer is a divine life drama and dream, thus everybody is swayed by it, which in turn move some into error and spiritual quagmire of religious credo because they ask and command their maker in a grand error. This is core ignorance which knowledge must balance in the framework of spiritual civilization.
Every prayer ends in Amen and according to Wikipedia, “The word amen is a declaration of affirmation found in the Hebrew Bible and in the New Testament. It is found in Jewish, Christian, and Muslim worship as a concluding word or response to prayers…”
Some scholars are of the opinion that the term AMEN, is one of the rare examples where a word has survived thousands of years and been adopted into few different languages without any real modification to its meaning across time. Before we proceed, it is imperative to note here however that following the ancient history “as it was”, about 10,000 years ago, there was the ritual of Amun – Ra in Karnak, which is the present day Egypt. The priests of Amun, called Kahunaat, would go into the temple of Amun, take good bath in the holy water, shave all the hair off their bodies, and don themselves with a plain white seamless garment. Then they go around a large granite Dub “Black Scarab Beetle”, symbol of health vitality and luck, dedicated by Amenophis III to the sun deity Atum – khepri, who was represented in the form a scarab, which they would touch or kiss and walk around the building seven times. After which, they would go off and give praise to the deity Amun-Ra, a deity acknowledged by the Jews, as Amin or Amen as is mentioned in the Old Testament 22 times, it is also mentioned as Amiyn 15 times in the Koran.
In all sincerity, prayers are ended in the name of this sun deity Amin, and it is solely acknowledged by some scholars that Amin or Amen is the all seeing eye of Ra the symbol of the sun and the Star of David as well as that of Bethlehem. Don’t forget that “God is light and in Him is no darkness”.
Following the above esoteric history, one is tempted to conclude that the etymology of Amen is connected to the spiritual system of things. Whether Amen or Amin represent the inner agreement of the organizational unit of spiritual reality or not should not concern us now, what should be our ultimate concern is how prayers are subjectively guided to conform to the principles of higher spiritual destiny.
Be informed that God had already answered your prayers before you were born, but your inability to peruse the subjective flying record or the book of remembrance due to religious blindness that hitherto hold you sway, has prevented your profound knowledge that ought to synchronize with the over self identity. I may be misunderstood here! This higher identity of the over self runs in parallel with the voice or your destiny that tells you when to receive what you have not asked for by the will of destiny.
