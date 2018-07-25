Destiny and prayer (1)

In their night meetings, they started having serious misunderstanding and exchanging words. The truth of the matter is that since we all came to observe the prayer, five of our girls have been married out, our various businesses started booming and those evil spirits no longer come for meetings again. Our story has changed for good. I am very much happy for what God has done through you sir…”

“Dear Professor Uzorma, I must bear witness to the truth of what your oil did for me. The problem started about 12 to 13 years ago when I suddenly started having serious stomach problem that never allowed me to sleep at night without taking strong alcohol or drugs. After some time, I went to the hospital for a medical test and the result showed that I had severe growth in my abdomen. The result was frightening that I was afraid of operation; I had no option than to consult you having read much of your articles. When I contacted you, I was consequently advised to order your oil which I did. The instructions you gave were too simple and I kept to them. Midway to the prayer, I was in a dream an angel of the Lord appeared to me and placed his hands on my belly and brought out something I cannot describe and put it inside his own stomach and left. When I woke up, I discovered that the pain vanished and I went back to the hospital and my doctor was astonished on how I was miraculously healed. Thanks a lot my beloved brother and may God continue to bless you…”

Who is the one that says God does not answer prayers? He is the one who does not understand the primordial spiritual essence of existence that is characterized by multi-various manifestations of the inner psychical realities in its objective form. Prayer answered is a demand destined for approval by the Divine. The operational method by which this is subjectively arranged and organized by the creator can only be understood by decoding the hidden symbols in the sacred writing – the Bible.