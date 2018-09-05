Destiny and prayer ( 5)

There are people that are not destined to have a child no matter how they pray and fast. If they claim all the biblical promises, it cannot change the will of nature. This should not be misunderstood in the light of making efforts spiritually to be free from one problem or the other. One should endeavour to make good effort out of his or her problem no matter the individual’s destiny. One may not ultimately know his destiny this informs why divine effort aimed at getting one out of human predicament is needed. If you think or claim to know the destiny of anyone in this connection, and discourage the person from seeking assistance from divine source via chosen vessels, if the person receives a miracle which is very possible, then your assumed knowledge in this regard will be defeated because nothing is rigid or inflexible spiritually. READ ALSO: Destiny and prayer (4) God his provision for grace for those chosen children of his, so even if you think you are destined not to have a child, the destiny can be changed via prayer hence such destiny is destined to be changed as well. This is not only peculiar to having a child it applies to all cases. Activities in this physical world are reflections of destinies in the inner system of spiritual reality. Prayer is necessary because God has a way of dealing with humanity. Things can change at any time. There was the case of a lady who got married for 28 years and in fact she lost hope of child bearing because of the prophecies she received from different sources that made her believed that she will not have any child. She consulted many different sources divine and demonic for assistance and they all proved to her to give up the hope of having her own child consequent upon the fact that she has no destiny in the will of life to bear her own child. In fact, she was consequently informed that even if she adopts a child that the child was going to die. The woman lived in the fear of all these and continued praying to God for help.

It came to pass on one occasion, she met someone who exposed her to this column and she was privileged to become an avid reader of same and consequently exercised faith in God through the published testimonies hitherto. She became one of my faithful followers and she contacted me and informed me of the need to order my oil. When I inquired why she needs the oil, she however informed me that she wants to use it for her personal prayer and general purpose. I however obliged her with two bottles. After about three months, she called me and demanded for another two bottles which she got too. After few weeks, she called to ask for special prayer, which she also received in good faith. READ ALSO: Destiny and prayer (3) Things happen in this life in so many different ways. On a particular Friday though I have forgotten the exact date, I received a call from this same source informing me of all I have shared with you today. She said she interceded on her own without any instruction from me for God to change her destiny and revisit her life. She went into the past and brought it to the future and consequently repositioned her future through prayer and faith in God. She also told me how she followed my teachings on revisiting the past and bringing it into the future by repositioning same. Today, she is an expectant woman and her full testimonies shall be published in this column the moment she puts to bed. The Bible affirms, “With God all things are possible…” This establishes why authentic and potential faith in Christ Jesus is necessary to overcome the evils of the enemy. The almighty God answers each and every one of us according to the level of our faith and destinies in Him. By the grace of God, each and every one of us is a symbol of psychic-marvel which we call miracle. Therefore no one should discourage anyone from seeking divine assistance; after all, anything good is possible through God our creator.