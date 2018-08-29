Destiny and prayer (4)

The act of asking is not wrong due to the cocoon of ignorance that has encapsulated man for a long time. Religion should be held responsible and not spirituality. Audible prayer is impressive ask the Islamic Mallams, while shouting and speaking in tongues under one uncompleted building is also very impressive and alarming; unemployment may be responsible. Such noise making bereft of spiritual knowledge may result to momentary solemnity and gross/emotional elevation to our various religious thoughts. The question is, does it produce any lasting spiritual benefit? Profound insight into all this reveals the true situation, zeal not according to proper divine knowledge; this will certainly give occasion for mental reactions unfavorable to spiritual consciousness.

The confusion hitherto created within the arena of religious teachings that point to destiny and prayer, have artificially nourished the ignoble growth of misunderstanding that has produced the evil that we complain about today. I feel so sad when I see those who ought to know and teach well, being toasted by the wind of conventional street theology. Prayer and destiny should be guided consciously so that humanity will not make the usual mistake of confusing the two. Let us briefly tilt the dimension of asking from the divine.

“Ye ask, and receive not, because ye ask amiss… James 4:3. Anyone who asks amiss is the one that does not know the destiny of his prayer. Every prayer has a destiny! It is of note here that God has arranged every event of man on earth. The chronology of subjective activity inherent in nature exerts its primordial authority in man, thereby making man the benefactor of destiny. Let me briefly explain. Events on earth are programmed! Everybody on earth is acting a script unknown to him in many ways, remember the biblical saying, “it is not in man to order his steps” hence the steps of the righteous are ordered by God. Therefore everything in life is primordially and ontologically ordained by the will of life.

One can pray and fast for many years, but if the destined time, the cosmic hour of reality has not reached, the answers will not come. The case of Abraham and Sarah is a good example. They both needed a child from God, but Isaac was not born until Abraham was 99 years old and Sarah 89. Where they not praying and asking God to bless them? They did constantly but God was working on his own calendar and time. He had destined a day for Isaac to be born and except the hand of the clock hit the line of destiny ones effort will not be crowned with success. The bible reports, “….And they said unto him, where is Sarah thy wife? And he said, Behold, in the tent. And he said, I will certainly return unto thee according to the time of life, (destiny) and lo, Sarah thy wife shall have a son. And Sarah heard it in the tent door which was behind him….Therefore Sarah laughed within herself, saying, after I am waxed old shall I have pleasure? And the Lord said unto Abraham, wherefore did Sarah laugh saying shall I of a surety bear a child, which I am old…? At the time appointed I will return unto thee, according to the time of life and Sarah shall have a son. Then Sarah denied saying I laughed not…” Gen. 18:9-15.

From the above biblical story which some scholars regarded as myth, three important issues are associated to divinity. One, the visit of the Lord to Abraham, two, the returning of God to Abraham’s family according to hour of (destiny) life and the lies Sarah told. What does the hour of life means? It simply means that God has set out a time, a day and an hour for his visitation in your life whether you pray or not if that hour comes nothing stops it. “It is not of him that runneth, but of God that sheweth mercy” Rom 9:16. I am not devoting this column to Pentecostal ideology, but the Bible quotations are design to authenticate the idea that you can not make effort beyond the provision of your destiny, at the same time, you cannot receive any answer to your prayer when the hour of its destiny hasn’t come. This philosophy relates to all religion!